Sunday, October 1, 2023
Draft watch: Bears would have top 2 picks if season ended today

The Bears and Panthers are the only winless teams left in the NFL. The Bears own the Panthers’ first-round draft pick.

By  Patrick Finley
   
BEARS_100223_42.jpg

Bears fans watch Sunday’s game.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A rare piece of good news, Bears fans: if the season ended today, your favorite team would have the first two picks in the NFL draft.

The Bears and Panthers are the only winless teams left in the NFL. The Bears own the Panthers’ first-round draft pick after trading them the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft for a package that included receiver DJ Moore.

That means that, through four games, the Bears own Picks 1 and 2. The first is their own by virtue of a strength of schedule tiebreaker. The No. 2 pick would come from the Panthers, who on Sunday lost to the previously winless Vikings.

The 2024 draft will be led by USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw for six touchdowns and 403 yards Saturday against Colorado. He has 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions thus far this season. There’s a lot of season left — but fans can dream, can’t they?

