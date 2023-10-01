The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Broncos

The Bears blew a 21-point lead in Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the woeful Broncos, setting a new low in a season already filled with them. Here are three takeaways:

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Broncos
BEARS_100223_46.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears blew a 21-point lead in Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the woeful Broncos, setting a new low in a season already filled with them. Here are three takeaways:

Consider the opponent

Justin Fields played the best game of his NFL career Sunday. That’s a positive, considering he threw for 99 yards a week earlier. But keep in mind the opponent: the Broncos had allowed 70 points last year. Thursday will be a truer test of whether Fields is really improving.

Feeling a draft

The Bears and Broncos were two of four winless teams entering Sunday. Now the Bears are one of two — and the other, the Panthers, owe the Bears their first-round pick this year. Were the season to end today, the Bears would pick first (their own selection) and second (the Panthers’).

Help on the way?

Guard Teven Jenkins is eligible to return from a leg injury in time for Thursday’s game against the Commanders. It’s unclear whether he’ll have enough time during two walk-throughs and a short Wednesday practice to be in game shape. Any help is needed, and the return of Jenkins — who was put on injured reserve before the season began — could push Cody Whitehair back to center.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears skid at 14 games after ‘heartbreaker’
Bears report card: coaches flunk out
Bears coach Matt Eberflus gives non-answers, ambiguity as losing streak hits 14
Draft watch: Bears would have top 2 picks if season ended today
Bears defense falters in the end in loss to Broncos
Eagles stay unbeaten with 34-31 OT win over Commanders
The Latest
BEARS_100223_43.jpg
Bears
Bears skid at 14 games after ‘heartbreaker’
Sunday, minutes after the most improbable of the 14 losses — the Bears led by 21 late in the third quarter — players tried to put a brave face on.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field on September 29, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cubs
Cubs expected to bring back Kyle Hendricks in 2024
Hendricks has a team option for next year.
By Maddie Lee
 
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson shakes hands and chats with Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears
Bears report card: coaches flunk out
The offense — at least at first — wasn’t that bad.
By Mark Potash
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot, killed in West Town
Jermaine Sykes, 44, was in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone approached him and began firing shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.
White Sox
Expect changes to the White Sox’ coaching staff next season
Manager Pedro Grifol is safe, but he acknowledged that change is coming to his coaching staff and declined to get into specifics.
By James Fegan
 