Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Broncos

The Bears blew a 21-point lead in Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the woeful Broncos, setting a new low in a season already filled with them. Here are three takeaways:

Consider the opponent

Justin Fields played the best game of his NFL career Sunday. That’s a positive, considering he threw for 99 yards a week earlier. But keep in mind the opponent: the Broncos had allowed 70 points last year. Thursday will be a truer test of whether Fields is really improving.

Feeling a draft

The Bears and Broncos were two of four winless teams entering Sunday. Now the Bears are one of two — and the other, the Panthers, owe the Bears their first-round pick this year. Were the season to end today, the Bears would pick first (their own selection) and second (the Panthers’).

Help on the way?

Guard Teven Jenkins is eligible to return from a leg injury in time for Thursday’s game against the Commanders. It’s unclear whether he’ll have enough time during two walk-throughs and a short Wednesday practice to be in game shape. Any help is needed, and the return of Jenkins — who was put on injured reserve before the season began — could push Cody Whitehair back to center.

