Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson heading to IR, will miss Bears game

The Bears won’t have to worry about Justin Jefferson Sunday at Soldier Field.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson warms up Sunday.

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

And maybe not later in the year, either.

The Vikings are expected to put their star receiver on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Tuesday, keeping him out for at least the next four games. Jefferson’s absence could be even longer, too, and the Bears next meet their NFC North rival on Nov. 27.

Jefferson has destroyed the Bears at almost every opportunity since being drafted out of LSU in 2020. In six career games against the Bears, he has 41 catches, 585 yards and two touchdowns. only one other receiver has more than half as many yards against the Bears.

On Monday, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the team was preparing as if he’d play — even as Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell talked as though he would not. Eberflus listed the traits that make him special.

“They keep him on the move, and they do a -really good job with him,” Eberflus said. “He’s strong through the catch point. Just a very dynamic player — one of the best in the league at that position.”

