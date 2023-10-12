The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees ‘smoother’ operation by QB Justin Fields, offense at large

The 40 points the Bears put up against the Commanders last week was their highest under Getsy.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees 'smoother' operation by QB Justin Fields, offense at large
Luke Getsy and Justin Fields

Luke Getsy and Justin Fields saw the offense average 15.7 points over the first three games, then 34 the last two.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Coming off the Bears’ biggest offensive outburst under Luke Getsy’s watch as offensive coordinator, he has seen growth not only from quarterback Justin Fields, but the offense as a whole.

“[Fields is] completing the ball at a much higher rate — that goes to that whole process of being in the game plan, to process it, to see it,” Getsy said Thursday. “The big part of it, too, is the guys are protecting really well, giving him an opportunity to do so, to be able to throw a shot on a third-and-long.

“That takes everybody. That’s not Justin pitching and catching that thing. The process is getting a little bit smoother around him, so that helps everything else go a little bit better, too.”

The Bears raced to a 27-3 lead by halftime and beat the Commanders 40-20 for their first win of the season, ending a franchise-long 14-game losing streak. Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards with four touchdown passes and no turnovers for a 125.3 passer rating.

With his 132.7 rating the week before against the Broncos, it’s the second time in Fields’ career he has reached triple digits in back-to-back games.

Wide receiver DJ Moore played a huge role in that with 16 catches for 361 yards and four touchdown catches over the past two games.

The Bears have scored fewer than 25 points in 16 of 22 games the last two seasons, so Getsy is optimistic the uptick of 28 against the Broncos and 40 against the Commanders signals that they’re figuring it out.

