Bears TE Cole Kmet remains limited with hamstring injury

Bears tight end Cole Kmet was limited in practice for the second-straight day Thursday because of a hamstring injury.

Kmet has surged along with the Bears’ passing attack the last two weeks, totaling 12 catches on 14 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He has more touchdowns this season than he did in his first two years combined.

The Bears got better news on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who hurt his hamstring in Week 3. He was a full practice participant Thursday for the first time since the injury.

Safety Eddie Jackson remained both limited for the second-straight day after hurting his foot in Week 2. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon continues to practice — he was limited — after breaking his hand in Week 1; he can return to the active roster by Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion protocol) and Travis Homer (hamstring) remain out. Cornerback Terell Smith was upgraded to full participation after hurting his ankle.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remained out with a hamstring injury.

Center Lucas Patrick is still in concussion protocol. Center Doug Kramer, who is working his way off injured reserve after hurting his thumb in the preseason, was a full participant.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran day off.