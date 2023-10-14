The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4

DJ Moore has a favorable matchup against a shaky Vikings secondary that could be without starting cornerback Akayleb Evans. If the Vikings force someone else to beat them, Darnell Mooney, tight end Cole Kmet and others should have opportunities to make big plays.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_116412856.jpg

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) caught three touchdown passes against the Commanders last week, including this 11-yard grab in the second quarter.

Andrew Harnik, AP Photos

Key matchup

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is coming off a career-best game against the Commanders last week — eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. It’s the second-most receiving yards in a game in Bears history behind Alshon Jeffery’s 249 in 2013.

After a slow start in the opener against the Packers (two receptions, 25 yards), Moore has been everything the Bears expected as a weapon for Justin Fields — versatile, dependable, able to make catches in traffic and capable of big plays from anywhere on the field. He had 138 yards after the catch against the Commanders.

Moore figures to have an opportunity to build on that success against a Vikings defense that ranks 22nd in passing yards allowed (240 per game) and 30th in opponents’ passer rating (110.8). The Chargers’ Keenan Allen had 18 catches for 215 yards against the Vikings in Week 3.

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith still anchors the Vikings’ secondary, but it’s otherwise shaky, with cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans and safety Josh Metellus.

It should be playable for the Bears one way or another — a good test of their offensive maturity. Moore should have the edge over anyone the Vikings put on him. And if the Vikings force someone else to beat them, Darnell Mooney, tight ends Cole Kmet/Robert Tonyan or rookie Tyler Scott should have opportunities for big plays. 

Trending

The Bears’ offense, which averaged 250 total yards in the first three games this season, has eclipsed 400 yards in the last two, against the Broncos (471) and Commanders (451). It’s the first time the Bears have gained 400 or more yards in consecutive games since Games 4-6 of the 2018 season. 

The Bears were held below 300 yards in both games against the Vikings last year — 271 in a 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium and 259 (with Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle at quarterback) in a 29-13 loss at Soldier Field. 

Player to watch

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is on a career-best roll, with 335 yards, four touchdowns and a 132.7 passer rating against the Broncos; and 282 yards, four touchdowns and a 125.3 rating against the Commanders. He’s the first Bears quarterback to throw four touchdowns in back-to-back games since Jay Cutler in 2009. 

Improved offensive line play has been a low-key factor in both of those performances. The Bears are stronger with left guard Teven Jenkins returning from injured reserve. But a Vikings front that likes to blitz will test a unit that has had little continuity this season. 

X-factor

The Bears have had a feel-good week, with key players returning and none of the distracting tumult that has marked recent weeks. Now they’re playing a Vikings team that has lost its ability to win the close ones — 1-4 this season after going 11-0 last year. The opportunity to build on their momentum is there. 

