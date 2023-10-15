The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

3 keys for Bears in Week 6 game vs. Vikings

The Bears haven’t won two games in a row since late in the 2021 season. Here’s how they can get rolling.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE 3 keys for Bears in Week 6 game vs. Vikings
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing during a game against the Vikings last season.

Fields has a 131.3 passer rating over his last two games.

AP Photos

There’s no easy game for the Bears, but getting the 1-4 Vikings at home is about as good of an opportunity as they’ll see this season.

The Bears broke out of their 0-4 start and snapped a 14-game losing streak by beating the Commanders 40-20 last week and are looking to win two games in a row for the first time since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2021 season. Here’s what it will take:

QB Justin Fields must be prolific
These last two games have been the best back-to-back of Fields’ career: 67.2 completion percentage, 617 yards, eight touchdown passes, one interception, one lost fumble, 131.3 passer rating. Normally it might feel unreasonable to demand that he maintains that pace, but the Vikings have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. He has to take advantage.

Bears defense must shut down Kirk Cousins
Cousins is sixth in the NFL in passer rating at 101.7, but he’s missing his best weapon since wide receiver Justin Jefferson is out with a hamstring injury. On the flip side, the Bears have their full secondary intact for the first time since the season opener with the return of nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon. Even with issues in the Bears’ pass rush, the secondary needs to be dominant.

Someone other than DJ Moore must contribute as a receiver
The Bears finally started focusing on Moore in the passing attack, and unsurprisingly he turned the increased targets into increased production. He has 361 yards and four touchdowns on 16 catches the last two games. If someone else can get going, most notably Darnell Mooney, it would open up the Bears’ passing attack even more.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears CB Kyler Gordon will play Sunday
Polling Place: 1984? 2003? Your vote on which Cubs postseason failure hurt the most
Bears getting some breaks — can they keep it going?
Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4
Bears need big contributions from rookie class, and WR Tyler Scott is next
Bears missed on WRs for years, but DJ Moore could be the 1
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Sibling’s cheery ‘holiday newsletter’ just depresses me
The rest of us, with modest incomes and personal struggles, don’t want to read about your accomplishments and expensive vacations.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
1736335399.jpg
College Sports
Notre Dame harasses Caleb Williams, hands USC first loss in drubbing
Xavier Watts intercepted Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown as No. 21 Notre Dame harassed the Heisman Trophy winner and handed No. 10 Southern California its first loss in a 48-20 victory on Saturday night.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Sean Monahan’s shorthanded goal helped the Canadiens beat the Blackhawks, 3-2.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ power play remains futile in loss to Canadiens
The Hawks failed to score on seven power-play opportunities and allowed a critical shorthanded goal in a 3-2 defeat Saturday. The unit is now 0-for-14 in three games this season.
By Ben Pope
 
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for a rally in the Loop in support of Palestine, where some protesters criticized the U.S. government for providing military aid to Israel and other expressed their concern for family members living in Gaza.
Metro/State
‘We don’t want people to die’: Thousands attend downtown rally on Saturday in support of Palestinians
“We’re here to pressure our own government,” one demonstrator said. “But we’re also here as part of a global mobilization to show all the complicit parties that we are watching, and we are paying attention.”
By Violet Miller
 