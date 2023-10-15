Bears safety Eddie Jackson active vs. Vikings

Bears safety Eddie Jackson is active for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Jackson hurt his foot in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. Jackson said Friday the injury was unrelated to the Lisfranc injury he suffered last year. He said he was itching to return.

“You just miss it, especially going out last year, being away from football. It sucks,” Jackson said Friday. “It gets frustrating. You want to hurry up and get back.”

The Bears’ defensive backfield will be intact Sunday at Soldier Field. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and Kyler Gordon (broken hand) will play for the first time since Weeks 3 and 1, respectively.

Center Lucas Patrick was questionable, as he still had to clear the last stage of concussion protocol. He will be active, but it’s unclear if he’ll keep his starting job with Teven Jenkins back. Jenkins rotated at left guard against the Commanders and Cody Whitehair slid from left guard to center to take Patrick’s place.

Other inactive Bears players include quarterback Nathan Peterman, whom the team signed to the active roster Friday; running back Roschon Johnson, who hasn’t cleared concussion protocol; running back Travis Homer, who has a hamstring injury; cornerback Terell Smith, who is ill; and offensive lineman Aviante Collins.