Bears QB Justin Fields injures hand, is out for game

Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the injury tent and then the locker room after being sacked five minutes into the second half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The team later ruled him out because of an injury to his right hand.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent took his place. He’s the Bears’ second-string quarterback. Veteran Nathan Peterman can’t be used, by league rule, unless Bagent is hurt.

Bagent is an undrafted rookie from Div. II Shepherd University.

Fields struggled against the blitz-happy Vikings, going 6 for 10 for 58 yards and one interception with a 36.7 passer rating before getting hurt. Fields scrambled twice on the Bears’ first drive of the second half before getting sacked on third-and-7 by Vikings veteran edge rusher Danielle Hunter. As he was falling, he attempted to throw the ball away. His body weight landed on his own right arm.

Fields is in the third year of his rookie contract. The Bears must decide this offseason whether to pick up his fifth-year option. They also hold two first-round draft picks, including that of the winless Panthers.

