Bears lose RG Nate Davis to ankle injury vs. Vikings

Bears right guard Nate Davis left the game against the Vikings with a right ankle injury after quarterback Justin Fields was driven into him in the first quarter.

Vikings safety Josh Metellus hit Fields on a one-yard completion to fullback Khari Blasingame and knocked him into the back of Davis’ leg. Davis was down for a while and needed help getting off the field. After getting examined on the sideline, he was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the game.

Backup guard Ja’Tyre Carter took Davis’ place.

The Bears have been unable to get their intended starting offensive line on the field this season. Right guard Teven Jenkins missed the first four games, and left tackle Braxton Jones has been on injured reserve the last four games with a neck injury. Jones can come back next week.

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency this year. He was in and out of training camp for undisclosed reasons and missed two games because of a death in his family.

