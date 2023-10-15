Position-by-position grades for the Bears for their game against the Vikings

Grading the Bears’ performance in their 19-13 loss Sunday to the Vikings at Soldier Field:

QUARTERBACK: C-

Without the protection he had against the Broncos and Commanders, Justin Fields (6-for-10, 58 yards, no TDs, one INT, 36.7 rating) lost his touch. He was sacked four times and suffered a thumb injury on the last one. For some reason, the Bears’ offense kicked into gear after Tyson Bagent (10-for-14, 83 yards, no TDs, one INT, 56.5) replaced him.

RUNNING BACKS: B

D’Onta Foreman (15 carries, 65 yards) and Darrynton Evans (nine carries, 32 yards) did a workmanlike job in place of injured backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Foreman had runs of six, eight, six, six and 10 yards on the final two drives to give the Bears a chance to win.

RECEIVERS: C-

DJ Moore (five receptions, 51 yards) was especially quiet in the first half, with two targets and one catch for seven yards. He had a 24-yard catch from Bagent on the last drive. Darnell Mooney (two receptions, 48 yards) had a 39-yard catch, but TE Cole Kmet was held to two catches for nine yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE: F

Cody Whitehair struggled again with shotgun snaps and was replaced by Lucas Patrick in the second half. Fields was sacked on the first play from scrimmage when D.J. Wonnum was unblocked. It didn’t help that Nate Davis left with an ankle injury in the second quarter; Ja’Tyre Carter replaced him. Teven Jenkins pushed Evans for seven extra yards.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

Justin Jones had his best game of the season with seven tackles, including two for losses. Rookie Zacch Pickens had a tackle for loss, his first of the season. DeMarcus Walker shared a sack with Jaquan Brisker. Rasheem Green had a quarterback hit.

LINEBACKERS: A

The best performance by this unit as a group all season. T.J. Edwards (seven tackles) hit Kirk Cousins on a blitz. Edwards also got a tough break when he was ruled out of bounds on the recovery of a lateral. Jack Sanborn (seven tackles) was all over the place, including a tackle for loss inside the Vikings’ 5.

SECONDARY: B+

CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and S Eddie Jackson returned from injuries, but Gordon was in a rotation and Jackson left early with a recurrence of his foot injury. Johnson was solid and noticeable and had a pass breakup on third down that forced the Vikings to settle for a 53-yard FG. S Jaquan Brisker shared a sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Velus Jones had an eventful day, returning the opening kickoff 37 yards and downing a punt by Trenton Gill at the Vikings’ 5. Green blocked an extra point. Trent Taylor made a couple of tough catches on punt returns. Cairo Santos made FGs of 22 and 53 yards.

COACHING: C-

The defense was solid against Cousins and Co. (without Justin Jefferson), allowing 12 points. But even before Fields left with an injury, the offense was a disappointment, with protection issues against a blitzing Vikings defense the Bears knew was coming. The Bears were unable to shake anyone loose with Moore contained.