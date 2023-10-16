Vikings over Bears? Kirk Cousins credits Creed

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins credited Creed with contributing to their 19-13 win against the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Yeah, the cheesy rock band from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“The Rangers have been playing Creed and they’re rolling in the playoffs,” Cousins said after Sunday’s game. “We’ve been listening to it in the lifts a little bit here and there. Music is banging on the boombox most pregames, and in the locker room we thought we’d mix up the genre a little bit, get some Creed in there.”

The Vikings started with the song “Higher,” and might pick a new song next week.

“They’ve got quite a catalog,” Cousins said.

The Vikings center Garrett Bradbury made the decision to put it on in the Soldier Field visiting locker room.

“It just may have made the difference,” Cousins said.

This and that

• Coach Matt Eberflus reiterated his spurious claim that he put in center Lucas Patrick to replace Cody Whitehair because of his experience at the position — and not because of Whitehair’s erratic snaps throughout the game.

Patrick has more experience at center this year — but Whitehair has about three times the career snaps at center that Patrick does.

• Eberflus described right guard Nate Davis’ right high ankle sprain as a “week-to-week deal,” ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He was carted off the Bears sideline to the locker room after being rolled up on when quarterback Justin Fields was driven into him in the first quarter. Ja’Tyre Carter took his place.

• Rookie cornerback Terell Smith, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game Friday with an illness, has mononucleosis and will miss three-to-four weeks.

• Left tackle Braxton Jones is eligible to return to practice after going on injured reserve with a neck injury, but Eberflus said the team was “not there yet” with his injury.

