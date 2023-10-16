The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Vikings over Bears? Kirk Cousins credits Creed

Yeah, the cheesy rock band from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Vikings over Bears? Kirk Cousins credits Creed
Creed And Eve To Adam Perform At The Wiltern

Singer Scott Stapp of Creed performs at the Wiltern Theatre on May 15, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Caption Change Remove / Alt text Creed And Eve To Adam Perform At The Wiltern / 44 / 500 Credit Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Change Remove / Hide creditInsert image Change image

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins credited Creed with contributing to their 19-13 win against the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Yeah, the cheesy rock band from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“The Rangers have been playing Creed and they’re rolling in the playoffs,” Cousins said after Sunday’s game. “We’ve been listening to it in the lifts a little bit here and there. Music is banging on the boombox most pregames, and in the locker room we thought we’d mix up the genre a little bit, get some Creed in there.”

The Vikings started with the song “Higher,” and might pick a new song next week.

“They’ve got quite a catalog,” Cousins said.

The Vikings center Garrett Bradbury made the decision to put it on in the Soldier Field visiting locker room.

“It just may have made the difference,” Cousins said.

This and that

• Coach Matt Eberflus reiterated his spurious claim that he put in center Lucas Patrick to replace Cody Whitehair because of his experience at the position — and not because of Whitehair’s erratic snaps throughout the game.

Patrick has more experience at center this year — but Whitehair has about three times the career snaps at center that Patrick does.

• Eberflus described right guard Nate Davis’ right high ankle sprain as a “week-to-week deal,” ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He was carted off the Bears sideline to the locker room after being rolled up on when quarterback Justin Fields was driven into him in the first quarter. Ja’Tyre Carter took his place.

• Rookie cornerback Terell Smith, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game Friday with an illness, has mononucleosis and will miss three-to-four weeks.

• Left tackle Braxton Jones is eligible to return to practice after going on injured reserve with a neck injury, but Eberflus said the team was “not there yet” with his injury.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson relishes challenge vs. Davante Adams
Bears need to be ready for 3 Raiders QBs
Bears QB Justin Fields likely out vs. Raiders; Team doesn’t rule out surgery
Bears hire veteran coach Phil Snow as defensive analyst
Position-by-position grades for the Bears for their game against the Vikings
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
The Latest
People watch as a car drifts in circles during a street takeover at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side.
City Hall
After latest ‘street takeover’ on Lower Wacker, Ald. Ray Lopez says it’s time to hold parents responsible for their kids
Lopez (15th) swung into action after watching a harrowing weekend video showing a white Tesla trapped by a street takeover on Lower Wacker Drive. The video shows people driving in circles while a rowdy crowd jumps on the Tesla and pounds on its windows.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police_Tape_4.jpg
Crime
Woman stabbed on CTA platform in Greater Grand Crossing
A 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman were having a verbal argument on the 79th Street station platform when the younger woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other woman in her left forearm, police said.
By Violet Miller
 
Actors Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton attend the premiere of HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
The Sip
‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ stars launch new whiskey
The stars of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton — say their new whiskey, Four Walls, is a tribute to bars and how they’ve shaped our culture.
By Gabe Hauari | USA Today
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson called off his trip to the Mexico border, and will instead send a team of aides to get a first-hand look at the migrant crisis.
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Johnson cancels trip to Mexico border for look at migrant crisis, will send aides instead
A delegation led by Beatriz Ponce de Leon, deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights, will lead a small delegation to four Texas cities.
By Fran Spielman
 
El solicitante de asilo Alberto Dávila, de 28 años, mira a su hija, María Dávila, de 1 año, mientras su madre, Andrea Peña, de 27 años, observa la sala de espera para transbordadores en el Aeropuerto O’Hare, donde se han refugiado este mes.
Immigration
Catholic Charities flights lead to surging number of migrants at O’Hare
The nonprofit group in San Antonio, Texas, continues to send migrants, Chicago officials say, despite their insistence that the city is at capacity.
By Michael Loria
 