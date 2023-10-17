NFL power rankings: Chiefs’ defense rocks while waiting for Patrick Mahomes to spark offense

Imagine averaging 24.5 points per game that being cause for concern. The Bears have averaged that for a season just four times since winning the Super Bowl. Scoring 24 points in a game is grounds for a parade.

But the Chiefs’ standards are higher, and that average puts them on course for their lowest scoring season since 2014 — way before Patrick Mahomes’ arrival. And while they haven’t unloaded on anyone other than the Bears when they trounced them 41-10 in Week 3, there’s a general assumption that Mahomes will get them back to being a juggernaut soon enough.

In the meantime, the scariest thing about the Chiefs has been their defense. That’s incredibly promising for a team that believes it’s just a matter of time until its offense erupts.

The Chiefs have given up just 14.7 points per game (second in the NFL to the 49ers), gotten nine takeaways (10th), gotten 17 sacks (11th) and allowed 36% conversions on third downs (ninth).

That’s further evidence that they’re a legitimately well-run organization rather than merely a team that got lucky by landing Mahomes. It’s an enviable problem to have, but when you’re paying the quarterback around $50 million per season, it’ll force tough decisions elsewhere. The Chiefs had to trade All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and let four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown walk in free agency and count on Mahomes to figure it out.

Amid those departures, they’ve shelled out $26.8 million on game-wrecking defensive tackle Chris Jones for this season and spent their last three first-round picks on defense. If cutting corners is unavoidable, do it on offense.

The Chiefs’ roster isn’t as good as the Eagles’ and 49ers’ across the board, but Mahomes outweighs their deficiencies. He did it last season, too, as he beat a completely stacked Eagles team in the Super Bowl.

Any team that lines up against the Chiefs knows it’s going to be a battle simply to get to 20 points, and on the other side of the ball there’s a quarterback capable of dropping 40 on anybody. That’s terrifying.

- The Eagles and 49ers both lost to bad teams, but neither defeat changes their outlook. The 49ers fell 19-17 to the Browns, who have the No. 5 scoring defense. The Eagles lost to the Jets, who check in at No. 13. Both were one-score games on the road. The 49ers and Eagles are still right there with the Chiefs. There’s a case for any one of the three to win the championship.

- As good as the Dolphins and Lions have been, they aren’t in the elite tier yet. They’d be a clear underdog against any of the top three, even though the Lions beat the Chiefs in the season opener. The Dolphins are staring at an opportunity to prove otherwise when they visit the Eagles on Sunday and face the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9.

- One team in the middle to watch closely is the Bengals. They were thought to be a Super Bowl contender, but sit 3-3 and quarterback Joe Burrow has played one good game out of six. He clearly has been bothered by his preseason calf injury, and having a bye week should help. When the Bengals resume in Week 8, they visit the 49ers.

Here are the power rankings heading into Week 7:

1. Chiefs (5-1)

2. 49ers (5-1)

3. Eagles (5-1)

4. Dolphins (5-1)

5. Lions (5-1)

6. Bills (4-2)

7. Cowboys (4-2)

8. Ravens (4-2)

9. Jaguars (4-2)

10. Browns (3-2)

11. Bengals (3-3)

12. Seahawks (3-2)

13. Chargers (2-3)

14. Buccaneers (3-2)

15. Texans (3-3)

16. Saints (3-3)

17. Rams (3-3)

18. Steelers (3-2)

19. Packers (2-3)

20. Jets (3-3)

21. Colts (3-3)

22. Raiders (3-3)

23. Commanders (3-3)

24. Falcons (3-3)

25. Titans (2-4)

26. Vikings (2-4)

27. Broncos (1-5)

28. Giants (1-5)

29. Cardinals (1-5)

30. Patriots (1-5)

31. Bears (1-5)

32. Panthers (0-6)

