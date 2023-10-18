The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Bears safety Eddie Jackson limited in practice

The veteran played just 14 snaps against the Vikings because the foot injury that kept him out of the previous three games “flared up on him,” coach Matt Eberflus said. He still could play against the Raiders on Sunday.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_116097046.jpg

Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) has two pass break-ups in four games this season.

Erin Hooley, AP Photos

The Bears are being careful with safety Eddie Jackson after the veteran safety was limited to 14 snaps against the Vikings on Sunday after the foot injury that forced him to miss the previous three games “flared up on him,” coach Matt Eberflus said. 

Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday. The Bears are still trying to determine if Jackson aggravated the injury or just suffered residual pain from the original injury. Elijah Hicks replaced Jackson against the Vikings. 

The Bears had their secondary intact for the first time since Week 1 — Jackson and Jaquan Brisker at safety, with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson. 

Quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb), right guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and rookie cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Wednesday. 

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back), rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder), running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and back-up interior linemen Dan Feeney (knee) were limited. 

Jimmy G still out 

Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who left last week’s game against the Patriots with a back injury, did not practice Wednesday and might not play against the Bears. 

Garoppolo or either of the Raiders’ back-up quarterbacks, Aidan O’Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer, could start against the Bears. O’Connell started for Garoppolo against the Chargers (a 24-17 loss). Hoyer replaced Garoppolo against the Patriots and completed a 21-17 victory. 

Eberflus said the uncertainty with the Raiders’ quarterback situation will not have a big effect on the Bears’ preparation. 

“They’re very similar types,” Eberflus said. “It’s not like they’re this end of the spectrum/that end of the spectrum. So it’s not that big of a difference.” 

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb), and cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) and Tyler Hall (ankle) were limited in practice Wednesday. 

