Thursday, October 19, 2023
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out vs. Bears with back injury: report

The Raiders will start veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Jimmy Garoppolo walking off the field during a Raiders game.

Garoppolo has an 82.6 passer rating this season.

Getty

Both teams will be missing their starting quarterback when the Bears host the Raiders on Sunday.

Raiders starter Jimmy Garoppolo will not play because of a back injury, ESPN reported, leaving them to go with veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell. The Bears have said Justin Fields is doubtful because of a dislocated thumb — he has not practiced — and are planning to start undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.

Garoppolo, from Arlington Heights, hurt his back in the first half against the Patriots last week and was taken to the hospital. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said it wasn’t as serious of an injury as it could have been, but he hasn’t practiced.

Hoyer went in for Garoppolo against the Patriots and completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards to finish off a 21-17 win. He is a 15-year veteran who, like Bagent, made it to the NFL undrafted.

Hoyer, 38, played for the Bears in 2016 and posted a 98.0 passer rating in five starts with the team going 1-4. He made one start for the Patriots last season.

The Raiders drafted O’Connell, who played at Stevenson High School, in the fourth round out of Purdue this year. He started for them in Week 4 against the Chargers and completed 24 of 39 passes for 234 yards with an interception for a 68.1 passer rating. He also rushed for a touchdown in that game.

