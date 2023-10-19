Bears on high alert for Raiders WR Davante Adams after venting about role

The Raiders have plenty of drama swirling heading into this game against the Bears on Sunday, and whichever quarterback they start between Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell must be mindful of frustrated wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams had two catches for 29 yards on five targets in the Raiders’ 21-17 win over the Patriots and hasn’t topped 75 yards in a game or caught a touchdown pass since Week 3.

“When you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness,” Adams said. “So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

He added, “It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I’m not getting it, then that’s obviously not according to plan.”

Adams has 39 catches for 471 yards and three touchdowns this season.

His comments put the Bears on alert for the Raiders to get him the ball more.

“He’s making it known publicly that he’s not a happy guy,” cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said. “You always recognize that, for sure.”

