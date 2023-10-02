Bears plan to get LG Teven Jenkins back from injured reserve for Commanders game

The Bears still won’t have their full offensive line against the Commanders this week, but it should get a little better with the expected return of left guard Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins has been on injured reserve because of a right leg injury he suffered in August and is eligible to return now that he has missed four games. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said all signs indicate he’ll be available.

In Jenkins’ absence, the Bears have been playing Cody Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Patrick at center. Whitehair was supposed to be at center this season with Patrick as a backup.

The Bears have yet to play their intended starting five on the offensive line and it’ll still be two more weeks until that’s possible. Starting left tackle Braxton Jones is on IR with a neck injury and is eligible to return Week 7 against the Raiders.

