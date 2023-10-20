Raiders coach won’t say which QB will start vs. Bears

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels won’t say who he’ll start at quarterback Sunday against the Bears.

Speaking to Raiders reporters before Friday’s practice, McDaniels danced around whether he’d start veteran Brian Hoyer, who replaced Jimmy Garoppolo and led the Raiders to a win Sunday, or rookie Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell, who attended Stevenson High School and Purdue, started against the Chargers earlier this month.

McDaniels said his staff would meet after practice Friday and make the call.

“We’re just gonna make the right decision .... ” McDaniels said. “Both of them are going to be ready to go. ... Both of them have played already — that’s a unique situation. … I’m confident in both of them.”

The 38-year-old Hoyer was drafted in 2009 and has been a steady backup quarterback for most of his NFL career. He hasn’t won a game as a starter, though, since he led the Bears to a 17-14 victory against the Lions on Oct. 2, 2016.

O’Connell is a fourth-round draft pick out of Purdue. He went 24-for-39 for 238 yards, one interception, seven sacks and a 68.1 passer rating against the Chargers.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a back injury. He went to the hospital Sunday for testing but McDaniels said he “dodged a bullet” and could return soon.

