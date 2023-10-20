Bears safety Eddie Jackson out vs. Raiders; Jaquan Brisker questionable

A week after the Bears secondary looked like it would be whole again, it is not.

Safety Eddie Jackson is out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Soldier Field with a recurrence of the foot injury that forced him to miss three games. And safety Jaquan Brisker is questionable after injuring his groin in practice Friday.

“I’m feeling good. Just a little tweak,” Brisker said. “We’ll see [about Sunday]. Right now it’s just day to day and see how I feel.”

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness), who did not play last week against the Vikings, also are out for Sunday’s game.

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder), who did not practice Thursday, practiced in full on Friday and is questionable. But coach Matt Eberflus indicated Wright will play against the Raiders.

“We’ll assess it later [Friday], but he looked like he was in a good spot,” Eberflus said.

Backup interior lineman Dan Feeney (knee) is questionable. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back), back-up center Doug Kramer (thumb) and running back Travis Homer (