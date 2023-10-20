The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears safety Eddie Jackson out vs. Raiders; Jaquan Brisker questionable

Jackson started last week against the Vikings after missing three games with a foot injury, but he played only 14 snaps after it “flared up” on him. Brisker injured his groin in practice Friday. But RT Darnell Wright is expected to play despite a shoulder injury.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears safety Eddie Jackson out vs. Raiders; Jaquan Brisker questionable
merlin_109437295.jpg

Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) started against the Vikings but left the game after playing 14 snaps because of a recurrence of the foot injury that forced him to miss three games.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A week after the Bears secondary looked like it would be whole again, it is not.

Safety Eddie Jackson is out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Soldier Field with a recurrence of the foot injury that forced him to miss three games. And safety Jaquan Brisker is questionable after injuring his groin in practice Friday.

“I’m feeling good. Just a little tweak,” Brisker said. “We’ll see [about Sunday]. Right now it’s just day to day and see how I feel.”

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness), who did not play last week against the Vikings, also are out for Sunday’s game.

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder), who did not practice Thursday, practiced in full on Friday and is questionable. But coach Matt Eberflus indicated Wright will play against the Raiders.

“We’ll assess it later [Friday], but he looked like he was in a good spot,” Eberflus said.

Backup interior lineman Dan Feeney (knee) is questionable. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back), back-up center Doug Kramer (thumb) and running back Travis Homer (

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears don’t plan to put QB Justin Fields on IR
Raiders coach won’t say which QB will start vs. Bears
Tyson Bagent to latest to take a spin on the Bears’ QB carousel
Bears on high alert for Raiders WR Davante Adams after venting about role
Bears relying on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans to lead rushing attack vs. Raiders
What will the Bears’ playbook for Tyson Bagent look like?
The Latest
A bird on a branch near McCormick Place Lakeside Center on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Environment
Chicago Audubon Society to adopt new name that centers on bird appreciation, collaboration
The bird conservation organization decided to adopt a new name after grappling with the legacy of John James Audubon, the namesake of Audubon societies but not the founder.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Freddie Ramos, holding framed photos of his kids.
Consumer Affairs
Parents who borrowed to pay for kids’ college face a restart of loan payments
“To get invited to the table, you have to have that piece of paper,” says Freddie Ramos, who took out $20,000 in loans to pay for one son’s degree and is cutting back on expenses as a three-year payment pause ends.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears don’t plan to put QB Justin Fields on IR
The Bears don’t plan to put the quarterback on injured reserve and don’t anticipate him to need surgery to fix his dislocated thumb, coach Matt Eberflus said Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Frederick Frankenstein (Sean Fortunato, left) and Igor (Ryan Stajmiger) embark on a scientific experiment in “Young Frankenstein” at Mercury Theater Chicago.
Theater
‘Young Frankenstein’ will have you screaming with laughter at Mercury Theater Chicago
Mel Brooks’ musical comedy is a seasonally fitting giggle fest wrought with cheesy double-entendres and monstrous puns.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Natalie, 17, and Judith, 59.
Israel-Hamas War
‘It’s a miracle.’ Evanston mom and daughter held hostage by Hamas released after almost two weeks, ending an agonizing wait
Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie Raanan, 17, had been held hostage since Oct. 7 after Hamas attacked Israel.
By Kaitlin WashburnMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 