Bears’ Jaquan Brisker aiming to make a bigger impact

This is how the Bears’ luck has been running this season: Less than 24 hours after safety Jaquan Brisker said, “I feel the best I’ve felt all season,” he was on the injury report with a sore groin he suffered in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

“I’m feeling good. Just a little tweak,” Brisker said. “We’ll see [about Sunday]. Right now it’s just day-to-day and see how I feel.”

The injury is just another hurdle in a challenging second season for Brisker. After making all-rookie teams with an impressive 2022 season, he was pegged as a player likely to take a big leap in 2023. But while Brisker has played well, but hasn’t been as impactful as he was last year. While missing snaps in four games because of minor injuries, Brisker has 35 tackles, a half-sack, two pressures, one forced fumble and two pass break-ups.

“Last year, I was a lot more involved more in the defense,” Brisker said. “[I’m] just trying to play within the system and make my plays. I don’t get too frustrated. Maybe health had a big part in the beginning of the year.

“I’m a team player. But last year I was more involved in the calls. Like I told you guys [after last season], I wanted to be used like a bar of soap. But obviously a lot of things happened. You watch the film. I’m back there playing safe coverage. That’s not how it was last year.”

Brisker still hopes to make a bigger impact when the game comes to him.

“Sometimes … depending on the coverage we’re in, I’m just not getting the ball thrown my way or to me, so I can’t really be frustrated with that,” Brisker said. “Being involved more, I could be a little frustrated, because I want to help the team. I want to help the defense. I believe [with] my talents and my ability, if I’m involved a lot more like I was last year, I feel like we’ll be a lot more different.”

