The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears vs. Raiders — What to Watch 4

Jaylon Johnson and the Bears are on alert after Davante Adams ranted about getting more targets this week. Pass protection will be key with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his first NFL start.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vs. Raiders — What to Watch 4
merlin_101783905.jpg

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) would love to shadow Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17, with the Packers in 2021 at Soldier Field), but the Bears likely will use multiple defenders on Adams.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photos

Key matchup

Former Packer Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Over the last five full seasons, he leads all receivers with 532 receptions (106.4 per season), 6,826 yards (1,365 per season) and 61 touchdowns in 74 games. 

But playing with three quarterbacks — Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Aidan O’Connell and veteran Brian Hoyer — Adams’ production has dipped slightly this season. He has 39 receptions for 471 yards (12.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in six games (78.5 yards per game). And he has just one game of 100-plus yards this season after having 33 in his previous 74 games (44.6%) from 2018 to 2022. After being targeted just six times in the Raiders’ last two games, he went on a “Just give me the damn ball” rant this week, demanding more. 

For the record, the Raiders are 0-2 when Adams is targeted 10 or more times this season and 3-1 when he’s targeted nine or fewer times. But when a diva receiver is unhappy — especially one as proven as Adams — it’s best to listen to him.

The Bears are prepared for Adams to more of a focal point, with veteran Jaylon Johnson likely to get the bulk of coverage against him — but not all of it, as the Bears don’t usually allow for one corner to shadow even a star receiver. Still, it’s a matchup Johnson craves and sees as his responsibility. 

Trending

The Bears have been outscored 53-15 in the third quarter this season, the largest point-differential (minus-38) in the NFL. The Raiders have been outscored 34-6 in the third quarter this season, the third-worst differential (minus-28). 

Player to watch

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his first start after replacing Justin Fields in the third quarter last week. His numbers were unimpressive: 10-for-14 for 83 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a 56.5 passer rating. But in his final two drives, the Bears averaged 6.9 yards per play, leading them to a touchdown on the first one and to the Vikings’ 35 on the second one before an interception on an underthrown deep ball to DJ Moore.

Both of Bagent’s major errors — the interception and a strip-sack fumble that was returned for a touchdown — were a result of poor protection. So, yet another makeshift offensive line will have to be better in support of Bagent in this one. 

X-factor

The unknown with Bagent could be a boon or a disaster. His last start was for Shepherd University against Colorado Mines in the Division II playoffs — a 44-13 loss. His moxie is real and intriguing, but only if the Bears’ protection and supporting cast give him a fair chance to use it.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Odds against Tyson Bagent, but what if he’s good?
Taking a look at the culture clash between Bears QBs Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker aiming to make a bigger impact
Bears safety Eddie Jackson out vs. Raiders; Jaquan Brisker questionable
Bears don’t plan to put QB Justin Fields on IR
Raiders coach won’t say which QB will start vs. Bears
The Latest
Coby White and Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls stumble into regular season with some boxes still unchecked
The point guard competition was figured out with Coby White stepping up, and Patrick Williams held onto his spot for now, but there’s still a lot of blank boxes with the regular season tipping off on Wednesday.
By Joe Cowley
 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports Saturday
Bulls reside in ‘NBA Hell’ and other predictions for the 2023-24 season
Even if everything goes right with a new-look offense and the team again staying relatively healthy, the Bulls reside in a 666 area code where few NBA teams find sustained success.
By Joe Cowley
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law’s memory, mobility are fading, but her sons are in denial
They refuse to confront her even though she’s endangering herself — and others when she drives.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Attorney Ken Piercey unrolls an heir tree showing 119 heirs as he works to distribute the $11 million estate of Joseph Stancak, who died with no will and no immediate family.
Chicago
SW Side recluse’s record-setting $11 million unclaimed estate thrown into chaos by newly surfaced will
But the court-appointed independent administrator of Joseph Stancak’s estate says he is “highly suspicious” of the authenticity of the purported will.
By Mitch Dudek
 
REDS_RED_SOX_FISK.JPG
Other Views
Baseball broadcasting history includes Carlton Fisk and Chicago’s very own WGN
Fisk’s World Series solo shot for the Red Sox in 1975 made the human side of the home run suddenly essential to successful baseball broadcasting.
By Eldon Ham
 