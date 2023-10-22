The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Three keys for Bears vs. Raiders

The Bears and undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent face the 3-3 Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent and D’Onta Foreman celebrate a third-quarter touchdown last week.

Here are three keys to beating the Raiders:

Run the ball

The biggest gift offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can give Bagent is a strong rushing attack. The Bears figure to lean on D’Onta Foreman, who took over the starting job last week with both Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson out. The Bears have posted a strong running attack lately — over the last three weeks they’re fifth in the NFL with 5.2 yards per carry.

Stop Josh Jacobs

Last year’s NFL rushing leader hasn’t been able to spark the Raiders’ woeful run game thus far this season. The Raiders are tied for last in the NFL with 3 yards per carry. The Bears have the fifth-best run defense in the NFL by allowing 3.5 yards per carry.

The Raiders drafted Jacobs with one of the picks the Bears gave them for Khalil Mack.

Take the ball away

The Bears are in the bottom five in the NFL in turnover margin. They’ve turned the ball over six more times than they’ve taken it away. The Raiders are even worse, at -7.

“We need to do a better job with the ball,” coach Matt Eberflus said after Sunday’s game. “Obviously giving the ball away that many times, certainly at -2, that’s a hard way to win, and the percentages are not in your favor.”

