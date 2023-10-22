The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Bears inactives vs. Raiders: Running game hinges on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans

The Bears are still down their top two running backs and will go into the Raiders game with Foreman and Evans as their primary backs.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Tyson Bagent throwing a pass.

Tyson Bagent is making his first career start.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

The Bears ideally would have their full lineup in place as backup quarterback Tyson Bagent steps in against the Raiders for his first career start, but they aren’t quite there.

They’ll be without top running back Khalil Herbert, who is on injured reserve with a sprained ankle and isn’t eligible to return until Week 10 against the Panthers, and promising rookie Roschon Johnson is still in the concussion protocol.

On the offensive line, the Bears don’t have left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) or right guard Nate Davis (ankle). Borom will start for Jones, who is on IR but can return anytime, and the team might have to reshuffle its interior line with Davis out. Their most likely plan would be to move Teven Jenkins to right guard, play Cody Whitehair at left guard and bring Lucas Patrick back at center.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

QB Justin Fields (right thumb)
RB Roschon Johnson (concussion)
RG Nate Davis (ankle)
OL Dan Feeney

CB Terell Smith (illness)
S Eddie Jackson (foot)

