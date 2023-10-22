The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime in QB Tyson Bagent’s starting debut

Running back D’Onta Foreman had two short touchdown runs, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had an interception and the Raiders missed a field goal.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime in QB Tyson Bagent’s starting debut
Bears QB Tyson Bagent throwing a pass in warmups.

Bagent made his first career start Sunday against the Raiders.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Things are going just fine for the Bears with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his first start.

Bagent hasn’t been great or disastrous against the Raiders, but has kept the offense moving and took the Bears into halftime with a 14-3 lead at Soldier Field.

Bagent has completed 14 of 19 passes for 104 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for an 86.3 passer rating. Running back D’Onta Foreman, the Bears’ third option at the position, finished their scoring drives with touchdown runs of three and two yards.

The Bears took a 14-0 lead while their defense held the Raiders scoreless for their first three possessions. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds intercepted a pass from Brian Hoyer that put the team in scoring range at the Raiders’ 34-yard line.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields went down last week against the Vikings when he dislocated his thumb on his throwing hand, and the Bears are unsure how long he’ll be out. They did not put him on injured reserve Saturday, which was the deadline to use that option to create an extra roster spot for the Raiders game, which indicates they expect him to miss fewer than four games.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears inactives vs. Raiders: Running game hinges on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans
Three keys for Bears vs. Raiders
Tyson Bagent’s 1st start another test of Bears GM Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ plan
Bears vs. Raiders — What to Watch 4
Odds against Tyson Bagent, but what if he’s good?
Taking a look at the culture clash between Bears QBs Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent
The Latest
People walk past an image of former Manchester United player Bobby Charlton outside of Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Obituaries
Bobby Charlton, soccer legend for Manchester United and England, dies at 86
An extravagantly gifted attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.
By Associated Press
 
A mason working on a brick basement wall.
Columnists
The Great Mothball Debacle of 2023
You can ruin your house in a thoughtless moment; fixing the problem is a lot harder.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates his first down catch against Tennessee.
College Sports
Alabama returns to top 10 in college football poll
Georgia extended its streak of No. 1 rankings in The Associated Press college football poll to 19 straight weeks, the third best in the history of the rankings.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Illinois’ Bret Bielema lets a ref have it during a loss against Wisconsin.
Columnists
Upon further review, it wasn’t the refs who choked away Illinois’ big lead against Wisconsin
Bret Bielema is deep enough into his third head coaching stop that you’re not wrong for worrying that the needle has started to move in the wrong direction.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Loyola’s Michael Baker (11) celebrates his touchdown against Mount Carmel amongst teammates.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 10
There is a new No. 1 for the first time since 2021.
By Michael O’Brien
 