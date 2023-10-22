Bears lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime in QB Tyson Bagent’s starting debut

Things are going just fine for the Bears with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his first start.

Bagent hasn’t been great or disastrous against the Raiders, but has kept the offense moving and took the Bears into halftime with a 14-3 lead at Soldier Field.

Bagent has completed 14 of 19 passes for 104 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for an 86.3 passer rating. Running back D’Onta Foreman, the Bears’ third option at the position, finished their scoring drives with touchdown runs of three and two yards.

The Bears took a 14-0 lead while their defense held the Raiders scoreless for their first three possessions. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds intercepted a pass from Brian Hoyer that put the team in scoring range at the Raiders’ 34-yard line.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields went down last week against the Vikings when he dislocated his thumb on his throwing hand, and the Bears are unsure how long he’ll be out. They did not put him on injured reserve Saturday, which was the deadline to use that option to create an extra roster spot for the Raiders game, which indicates they expect him to miss fewer than four games.

