A position-by-position evaluation of the Bears’ victory against the Raiders

QUARTERBACK: B+

Rookie Tyson Bagent (21-for-29, 162 yards, one TD, zero INTs, 97.2 rating) followed a conservative game plan to a T in his first NFL start, efficiently leading three TD drives and avoiding major errors that might have given the Raiders life. He also showed mobility, not only moving the pocket but rushing three times for 24 yards.

RUNNING BACKS: A

D’Onta Foreman (16 carries, 89 yards) overcame an early gaffe to have a game to remember, with 120 total yards and three TDs. After a drop on third down on the first drive, Foreman atoned with TD runs of two and three yards. He also scored on a five-yard pass. Darrynton Evans (14 carries, 48 yards) also ran tough.

RECEIVERS: B

The game plan required receivers to make basic plays, and they did that. The longest reception was a 16-yard catch-and-run by TE Marcedes Lewis. DJ Moore (eight catches, 54 yards) had a long play of 15 yards, and Darnell Mooney (four, 32) and Tyler Scott (two, 19) also pitched in.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B

Rookie RT Darnell Wright held his own against Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, who had to go inside for his sack of Bagent. LT Larry Borom had a key block on Foreman’s two-yard TD run but also was called for holding twice. Cody Whitehair was better at left guard than he was at center.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A-

DT Justin Jones (three tackles) came up big with a tipped pass that LB Tremaine Edmunds intercepted in the first half and a sack of Brian Hoyer in the second half. Jones, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter were stout in the middle as the Raiders had only 14 carries for 39 yards.

LINEBACKERS: B+

Edmunds (eight tackles, two pass breakups) continued his upward trend with an interception off a tipped pass, his second takeaway in two games. Jack Sanborn’s only tackle was a big one, stopping RB Josh Jacobs for a five-yard loss at the Bears’ 10. T.J. Edwards had two tackles but still made an impact.

SECONDARY: B

Tyrique Stevenson had three pass breakups. Two came against Davante Adams, including one on third down that led to a missed FG. Stevenson also was called for pass interference. Jaquan Brisker dropped an INT. Jaylon Johnson was called for pass interference but responded with two INTs, including one he returned 39 yards for a touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Velus Jones looked ready to take the opening kickoff out of the end zone but muffed it and downed it for a touchback. Jones also had a 27-yard return. Cairo Santos made a 54-yard field goal but had a late extra point blocked.

COACHING: B+

The Bears came up with an effective game plan for an undrafted rookie QB to play efficiently and error-free. The defense took advantage of opportunities facing a backup quarterback. The two-minute drill in the final 1:43 of the first half was a mess, with coach Matt Eberflus using only one of his three timeouts.

