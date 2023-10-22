The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Friends, family turn out for Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent’s first NFL start

‘‘We came out to support our friend’s kid, and that’s exciting,’’ said Joel Hudik, an arm wrestler from Toledo, Ohio. ‘‘[It’s the] first start in the NFL, so, hell, yeah, I drove 3 1/2 hours just to hang out with the family and watch him play.’’

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Friends, family turn out for Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent’s first NFL start
Screen_Shot_2023_10_22_at_8.25.55_PM.png

Arm wrestlers Kent Damore (left) and Joel Hudik showed up to support Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, who made his first NFL start Sunday at Soldier Field.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

Family friend Joel Hudik wasn’t surprised by Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent’s performance Sunday against the Raiders.

‘‘It’s awesome,’’ Hudik said after watching the game. ‘‘None of us are surprised by it. We know what this kid’s capable of: He’s got great genetics and great pedigree. We’re just waiting for the city to catch on.’’

Bagent had around 50 people in attendance for his first NFL start, a 30-12 victory at Soldier Field. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping the Bears win their first home game in more than a year.

The former Division II quarterback from Shepherd University also ran three times for 24 yards. He looked confident and poised playing in place of injured Justin Fields.

With 5:25 left in the first quarter, Bagent scrambled right and pump-faked as he ran for a first down in Raiders territory. After getting the first down, he urged the crowd to make noise.

‘‘I had the team [and] my family really rally behind me,’’ Bagent said. ‘‘[They] gave me a lot of support this week, which I think gave me all the confidence in the world to go do what we did today.’’

Hudik, a professional arm wrestler from Toledo, Ohio, met Bagent’s dad, 17-time world arm-wrestling champion Travis Bagent, in 2014. He said arm wrestlers are drawn to Travis as a leader and as a person.

‘‘We came out to support our friend’s kid, and that’s exciting,’’ Hudik said. ‘‘[It’s the] first start in the NFL, so, hell, yeah, I drove 3 1/2 hours just to hang out with the family and watch him play.’’

Hudik said he has attended occasional Bears games in the last 20 years but hasn’t experienced anything like this.

‘‘It was great seeing how his family and friends were reacting,’’ Hudik said. ‘‘His dad probably shed a tear over what he saw. I have a 7-year-old daughter who plays volleyball, and I get excited watching her hit a volleyball. I couldn’t imagine watching my kid play in the NFL, so that’s why we all come out and support our friends.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Grading the Bears’ win position by position
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win, but QB questions remain
Chargers’ Justin Herbert melts under pressure in loss to Chiefs
3 takeaways from Bears’ 30-12 rout of Raiders
Payday? Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ups the ante with pick-six
QB Tyson Bagent lives dream, helps steer Bears to 30-12 win over Raiders
The Latest
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman accounted for 120 total yards and three touchdowns Sunday. against the Raiders.
Bears
Grading the Bears’ win position by position
Rookie Tyson Bagent (21-for-29, 162 yards, one TD, zero INTs, 97.2 rating) followed a conservative game plan to a T in his first NFL start, efficiently leading three TD drives and avoiding major errors that might have given the Raiders life.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent warms up before Sunday’s game.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win, but QB questions remain
One game doesn’t solve the Bears’ quarterback situation.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill.
NFL
Chargers’ Justin Herbert melts under pressure in loss to Chiefs
Herbert was sacked five times by Kansas City’s suddenly stingy defense.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
Mourners gather for a news conference before the funeral for 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview.
Suburban Chicago
Post-9/11 fears resurface for Chicago-area Arabs, Muslims in wake of war, rising hate crimes
Arab Americans worry about their safety amid the anger, fear and injustice they feel over Plainfield boy’s killing, threats toward Muslim schools and “harmful narratives” perpetuated by media and politicians: “We’ve seen this before.”
By Nader Issa
 
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) is congratulated by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (29) after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Broncos avoid another meltdown, beat Packers 19-17
The Broncos ran out the clock to give coach Sean Payton his first win at home in four tries and end a dubious streak in which Denver had lost 10 consecutive games when leading at halftime.
By Arnie Stapleton | AP
 