Air it out? Bears QB Bagent eager only to win again

Reporters in the interview room at Soldier Field laughed at quarterback Tyson Bagent when he said, “I’ve got a cannon,” in response to a question about his arm strength and the Hail Mary scenario at the end of the first half against the Raiders on Sunday that prompted the Bears to replace him with backup Nathan Peterman.

But he was serious.

“Yeah,” Bagent said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “I mean, I think I have a strong arm. I’m confident with any play that’s called.”

Bagent’s confidence in himself — and faith in his ability — is part of the charm of the unheralded rookie from Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia. But he’s also grounded enough and smart enough to not overplay his hand. Just because he thinks he has a cannon doesn’t mean he’s aching to show it off. And just because Bagent knows he can execute a big-play game plan — he had pass plays of 73, 71, 70 and 66 yards at Shepherd last year — he doesn’t feel boxed when he has to dink and dunk his way to victory.

Is he excited to air it out a little more against the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium after averaging 5.6 yards per pass in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders?

“I’m excited to do whatever it is that I’m asked to do,’’ Bagent said. ‘‘That’s really the extent of it. Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.”

Bagent executed offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s conservative game plan efficiently and without incident against Las Vegas. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and had one touchdown pass and no interceptions for a 97.2 passer rating.

Bagent doesn’t think his paint-by-numbers performance against the Raiders defines him as a quarterback. It remains to be seen how effective he’ll be with deeper drops and longer throws. But he believes there’s room to expand his repertoire, and he’s ready whenever Getsy is to do that.

“I don’t really drop myself in any category of being a pocket passer or a dual-threat [quarterback]; I just make plays for the team,” said Bagent, who threw for 305 yards per game and averaged 8.0 yards per pass at Shepherd last season. “Whatever I’m asked to do from the coaches is what we’ll get done and what will happen. So I don’t want to put any limits anywhere. Whatever the call, I feel confident to run the play effectively.”

With Justin Fields still doubtful with a dislocated right thumb, Bagent could get an opportunity to open things up against the Chargers, who have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The Chargers rank last in passing yards allowed per game this season (310.0) and yards allowed per pass (8.8). They’ve allowed 20 pass plays of 25 or more yards and seven of 45 or more yards — the most in the NFL this season.

But the Chargers also have two of the best edge rushers in the game in seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa. Bagent and the Bears’ makeshift offensive line will be challenged to attack the Chargers’ big-play vulnerability without paying a price. The Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell, the last rookie quarterback to face Los Angeles, was sacked seven times (six times by Mack) in a 24-17 Chargers victory.

“That’s why the NFL is so hard,” Bagent said. “You’ve got to know when to eat the play. You’ve got to know when to take advantage of the play. You’ve got to know when to escape and when to just throw it away or take a sack.

“We’re not trying to be careful in doing anything. We just want to play our game as effectively and as in sync as we possibly can.”