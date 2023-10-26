The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy credits QB Tyson Bagent’s ‘clean’ operation in win vs. Raiders

Bagent wasn’t prolific, but he looked competent and kept the offense moving.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy credits QB Tyson Bagent’s ‘clean’ operation in win vs. Raiders
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The Bears are 13th in scoring this season at 22.6 points per game under Getsy.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The stakes didn’t intimidate Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent when he started against the Raiders on Sunday, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was impressed by his overall ability to run the offense.

“Just the fact that we were able to go out there and operate clean,” Getsy said Thursday when asked what Bagent did well. “He went out and kept his poise like we expected him to do. He did a really nice job of handling the pass game, the run game — We put a lot on our quarterbacks to do a lot. He went out there and showed he was able to do that.”

Bagent made his starting debut last week in the Bears’ 30-12 win over the Raiders. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown pass and no turnovers for a 97.2 passer rating.

Bagent will be the Bears’ starter while Justin Fields recovers from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Fields got hurt Oct. 15 against the Vikings, and Bagent played the rest of that game.

Fields was at career highs in completion percentage (61.7%), yards passing per game (200.2) and passer rating (91.6) when he got hurt.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’
Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness
Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll
Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should stay conservative with QB Tyson Bagent vs. Chargers
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 