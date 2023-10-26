Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy credits QB Tyson Bagent’s ‘clean’ operation in win vs. Raiders

The stakes didn’t intimidate Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent when he started against the Raiders on Sunday, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was impressed by his overall ability to run the offense.

“Just the fact that we were able to go out there and operate clean,” Getsy said Thursday when asked what Bagent did well. “He went out and kept his poise like we expected him to do. He did a really nice job of handling the pass game, the run game — We put a lot on our quarterbacks to do a lot. He went out there and showed he was able to do that.”

Bagent made his starting debut last week in the Bears’ 30-12 win over the Raiders. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown pass and no turnovers for a 97.2 passer rating.

Bagent will be the Bears’ starter while Justin Fields recovers from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Fields got hurt Oct. 15 against the Vikings, and Bagent played the rest of that game.

Fields was at career highs in completion percentage (61.7%), yards passing per game (200.2) and passer rating (91.6) when he got hurt.