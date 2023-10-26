Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll

Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson is out of concussion protocol and expects to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Johnson has missed the last two games after suffering the concussion against the Commanders on Oct. 5.

“I feel 100%,” Johnson said. “Had a great training staff and doctors helping me through the whole protocol process. It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced something like that. Feels great to be back.”

Johnson said the hit that caused the concussion “was like any other hit.” But he became concerned once he was diagnosed.

“That’s why I took my time with it,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t trying to rush to come back or do anything super fast. I had a great group of trainers, training staff and doctors that walked me through the process and made sure I took things slowly and made sure I was ready to come back.”

Johnson has 25 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown with a long run of 29 yards in five games this season. He will shore up the depleted running back room. Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve after injuring his ankle against the Commanders. With Herbert and Johnson injured, the Bears signed Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Johnson is expected to share backfield duties with D’Onta Foreman, who had 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns and three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 30-12 victory over the Raiders.

Injury report

Safety Jaquan Brisker (illness), right guard Nate Davis (ankle), quarterback Justin Fields (dislocated thumb), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe), who did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) also was limited.

Left tackle Braxton Jones (next) practiced in full and could play against the Chargers after missing the last four games on injured reserve.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said.

Wright ‘will be ready to play’

Playing a gimpy Wright against Chargers pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could be problematic. But Morgan said the focus is on “getting ready to play.”

“Every week you have concerns,” Morgan said. “You have matchups. You have things you have to work through. Darnell will be ready to play, and we’ve got to be on it because those guys are really good pass rushers — at home, a good defense. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Numbers lie

Linebacker T.J. Edwards, who leads the Bears in tackles (70), only had two in 60 snaps against the Raiders. That’s an unusually low number for a player who had averaged 10 tackles in his previous 33 games. But Edwards’ impact was evident by the eye test, as he forced ballcarriers to teammates who made the tackle.

“Sometimes you can’t always go by the numbers,” linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said. “T.J. was all over the field. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go your way. T.J. was really effective. He was almost 100% on all his assignments. So although he didn’t have the production, he had a really good game.”

