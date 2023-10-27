Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers

The Bears could be without several key players when they visit the Chargers on Sunday.

They ruled out starting quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) and right guard Nate Davis (ankle), as expected, as well as cornerback Terell Smith (illness).

Coach Matt Eberflus also said left tackle Braxton Jones will not be returning from injured reserve to play this week. Jones has been out with a neck injury since Week 3, and the Bears opened his 21-day window to return this week.

The team is unsure whether it will have starting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson.

Jackson missed the game last week because of a foot injury and was limited this week before being a full participant in the walk-through Friday. Brisker was out of the building most of the week with what the team has called an illness — no specifics — and has not practiced. Eberflus didn’t know whether he would fly to Los Angeles with the team Saturday.

