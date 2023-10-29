The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Chargers rolling Bears 24-7 at halftime as QB Tyson Bagent struggles

The Chargers scored on all four of their possessions to take a big lead into the half.

By  Patrick Finley
   
A photo of Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throwing a pass against the Chargers.

Bagent had a 63.5 passer rating at halftime.

Getty

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The BearsTyson Bagent magic lasted one play Sunday.

Their rookie quarterback threw a 41-yard pass on the first play of the game against the Chargers but the offense stalled the rest of the way. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 21-for-25 with three passing touchdowns and took a 24-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Chargers scored their first touchdown on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler when Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards whiffed on a tackle in the backfield. The Chargers’ last touchdown of the half happened when Edwards missed another tackle, this time of Donald Parham Jr. with four seconds to play.

Bagent went 10-for-15 for 121 yards and threw an interception when there was miscommunication between receivers D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney on the left flank and he threw the ball well short of Mooney. The Bears’ lone touchdown came on Darrynton Evans’ only carry of the half, an 11-yard run. It capped a drive that lasted 7:03, a slog the Chargers were happy to see while they nursed a 17-point lead.

