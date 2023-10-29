The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Chargers

One week after the Bears’ defense beat up on Raiders backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in a pinch-hitting role, they looked lost against Chargers star Justin Herbert.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Chargers
The Chargers tackle Bears receiver D.J. Moore Sunday night.

The Chargers tackle Bears receiver D.J. Moore Sunday night.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Three big-picture observations from the Bears’ ‘‘Sunday Night Football’’ game against the Chargers:

A good QB dominated them

It was clear from the get-go that Justin Herbert wasn’t Brian Hoyer.

One week after the Bears’ defense beat up on the Raiders’ backup in a pinch-hitting role, they looked lost against the Chargers star. In the first half alone, Herbert threw for three touchdowns and posted a 141.6 passer rating.

They’re not built to rally

Against the Raiders, Tyson Bagent running a methodical offense was exactly what the Bears needed. They were never in danger of blowing a lead the way they did against the Broncos. On Sunday, however, it was an impediment. Their seven-minute scoring drive in the second quarter came while they were trailing by 17 points.

RB-by-committee

After missing two games because of a concussion, rookie Roschon Johnson shared carries with D’Onta Foreman. Darrynton Evans scored on his first touch of the game, an 11-yard toss to the right. Despite Foreman’s solid turn in replacing Khalil Herbert and Johnson, both of whom were hurt against the Commanders, he figures to share carries going forward.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Grading the Bears, position-by-position, against the Chargers
Tyson Bagent’s Cinderella story takes a rough turn in a bad loss to the Chargers
Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s magic fizzles in Bears’ loss to Chargers
Chargers blast Bears, Matt Eberflus back to reality in pitiful loss
Chargers rolling Bears 24-7 at halftime as QB Tyson Bagent struggles
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ injury could clear a path in NFC North
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_10_29_at_11.26.41_PM.png
Bears
Grading the Bears, position-by-position, against the Chargers
No group earned better than a C+ in the Bears’ 30-13 loss.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throwing against the Chargers on Sunday night.
Bears
Tyson Bagent’s Cinderella story takes a rough turn in a bad loss to the Chargers
It brings back the reality of how bad the quarterback situation is, and has been, for the Bears.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent drops back to pass Sunday.
Bears
Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s magic fizzles in Bears’ loss to Chargers
The Bears lost 30-13 at SoFi Stadium in a game that never felt that close.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus on the sideline.
Bears
Chargers blast Bears, Matt Eberflus back to reality in pitiful loss
This isn’t a throwaway season, and it’ll be difficult for Eberflus to defend how things got this bad this quickly under his watch.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throwing a pass against the Chargers.
Bears
Chargers rolling Bears 24-7 at halftime as QB Tyson Bagent struggles
The Chargers scored on all four of their possessions to take a big lead into the half.
By Patrick Finley
 