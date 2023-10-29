Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Chargers

Three big-picture observations from the Bears’ ‘‘Sunday Night Football’’ game against the Chargers:

A good QB dominated them

It was clear from the get-go that Justin Herbert wasn’t Brian Hoyer.

One week after the Bears’ defense beat up on the Raiders’ backup in a pinch-hitting role, they looked lost against the Chargers star. In the first half alone, Herbert threw for three touchdowns and posted a 141.6 passer rating.

They’re not built to rally

Against the Raiders, Tyson Bagent running a methodical offense was exactly what the Bears needed. They were never in danger of blowing a lead the way they did against the Broncos. On Sunday, however, it was an impediment. Their seven-minute scoring drive in the second quarter came while they were trailing by 17 points.

RB-by-committee

After missing two games because of a concussion, rookie Roschon Johnson shared carries with D’Onta Foreman. Darrynton Evans scored on his first touch of the game, an 11-yard toss to the right. Despite Foreman’s solid turn in replacing Khalil Herbert and Johnson, both of whom were hurt against the Commanders, he figures to share carries going forward.