Grading the Bears, position-by-position, against the Chargers

QUARTERBACK: C

Tyson Bagent (25-for-37, 232 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.0) threw a 41-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on a deep ball on the first play from scrimmage but was never able to get into a rhythm. Bagent tried to beat the rush with a quick pass on third-and-eight, but he overthrew Mooney and was intercepted by CB Ja’Sir Taylor.

RUNNING BACKS: C+

D’Onta Foreman (nine carries, 34 yards) gained 17 yards on a direct snap, but the play was nullified by a penalty — it was that kind of night. Darrynton Evans (4-18) was untouched on a well-executed 11-yard TD run. Roschon Johnson (6-21) was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-one.

RECEIVERS: C

Mooney fended off a pass-interference foul to make a nifty catch for the 41-yard reception — his only catch. Velus Jones had a drop in the end zone on an off-target throw that would have been a 40-yard touchdown. D.J. Moore (four catches, 55 yards) converted a pair of third downs. Cole Kmet had 10 catches for 79 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C-

Center Lucas Patrick, playing through a back injury, was flagged on back-to-back plays, including illegal hands to the face to nullify Foreman’s 17-yard run. Joey Bosa beat Cody Whitehair for a sack and 10-yard loss. Darnell Wright led the way on Evans’ TD run. Teven Jenkins and Wright held their own vs. Mack/Bosa.

DEFENSIVE LINE: D

Unable to put any pressure on Justin Herbert. Khalid Kareem had a pass breakup that ended Herbert’s opening streak of 15 consecutive completions and forced the Chargers to settle for a FG that gave them a 17-0 lead. Justin Jones batted a ball at the line of scrimmage near the goal line.

LINEBACKERS: D+

T.J. Edwards missed a tackle that helped spring Austin Ekeler for a 39-yard TD reception. Edwards forced Herbert into incompletions with blitzes on back-to-back third downs that forced the Chargers’ first punt and a FG try. Tremaine Edmunds took a knee to the helmet, returned for one series, but left again.

SECONDARY: D-

Rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson had a tough night defending Herbert’s quick passing game, including a pass-interference penalty in the second quarter. Stevenson also missed a tackle on Donald Parham Jr.’s 11-yard TD catch. Jaylon Johnson got picked just enough on Simi Fehoko’s nine-yard TD catch.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Both of Cairo Santos’ kickoffs were touchbacks — that was a highlight on a night with little special-teams activity. Velus Jones had an interference penalty on a fair catch of a punt that gave the Chargers possession at their 45. He also returned a kickoff from three yards deep to the 21.

COACHING: D

Bears regressed on both sides of the ball after coming in with momentum. The defense in particular had no spark or aggression and seemed to play into the hands of the Chargers’ offensive game plan. Poor tackling made matters worse. Luke Getsy’s offense had a better plan but couldn’t execute it consistently enough.

