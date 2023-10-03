NFL power rankings: Eagles, 49ers stand atop; Bears check in at No. 32

The NFC doesn’t have as many clear-cut championship contenders as the AFC, but it has the best ones in the Eagles and 49ers.

The Eagles had the best roster on paper last season and lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on a field goal with eight seconds left and they’ve managed to start 4-0 this season despite struggling to hit their stride. Including the playoffs, they’re 20-4 since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are right there with them and have been sharper on both sides of the ball this season. The biggest gap between the teams would figure to be quarterback given that Brock Purdy was solid last season but Jalen Hurts was an MVP candidate, but Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (115.1) and has yet to throw an interception.

Everyone got cheated out of seeing these teams battle at full strength in the conference title game last season because of the 49ers’ quarterback injuries, but everything points toward a rematch this season. And as a preview, they face each other in Philadelphia in Week 13.

The Cowboys have put up big numbers — they visit the 49ers on Sunday — and the Lions are lovable upstarts, but both are decisively a tier below these two.

A quick run through the rest of the league:

- Anybody else notice the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have yet to look as good against anyone else as they did in the opener at Soldier Field? Since lighting up the Bears for a 38-20 victory, Love has completed 56% of his passes and has five touchdown passes against three interceptions for a 78.9 passer rating. On that note, the Bears have allowed a 100-plus passer rating in 32 of 55 games, including playoffs, dating back to 2020.

- The Texans have a quarterback in rookie C.J. Stroud, and that’s rocket fuel for their rebuild. They might even make the playoffs. He’s averaging over 300 yards passing per game and has a 100.6 passer rating. Remember when he told the Bears not to draft him No. 1 overall because he didn’t want to bump his pal Justin Fields out?

- The Chiefs have been a little up and down over the first month of the season, but there’s little cause for concern about the defending champs. They had a 17-0 lead on the Jets at the end of the first quarter and would’ve won by 10 if not for Patrick Mahomes bypassing a gimme touchdown at the end in favor of running out the clock on a 23-20 victory.

- Khalil Mack’s massive contract forced Bears general manager Ryan Poles to trade him at the start of the rebuild, but he’s exactly what the team is missing. He had six sacks for the Chargers against the Raiders on Sunday and now has 14 since the trade. The Bears, in their entirety, have just 22 in the same span.

Here’s how the NFL stands after the first four weeks:

1. Eagles (4-0)

They’re second only to the Lions in run defense, allowing 63 yards per game.

2. 49ers (4-0)

Hosting the Cowboys this week is their toughest game until December.

3. Chiefs (3-1)

None of their next four opponents currently are above .500.

4. Bills (3-1)

The Bills are back to looking like a heavyweight contender. Watch out.

5. Ravens (3-1)

Pro Football Focus rates Lamar Jackson the NFL’s most accurate downfield passer so far.

6. Lions (3-1)

The Lions haven’t started 3-1 since 2017, when they went 9-7.

7. Dolphins (3-1)

Wild swing: They beat the Broncos by 50, then lost to the Bills by 28.

8. Cowboys (3-1)

The Cowboys have allowed an NFL-low 41 points through four games.

9. Seahawks (3-1)

They vaulted to the league lead in sacks with their eruption against the Giants.

10. Jaguars (2-2)

They get the Bills in London next. Are they ready for that challenge?

11. Chargers (2-2)

The Chargers get a bye week before an epic Monday Night Football matchup with Dallas.

12. Browns (2-2)

They’re clinging to their defense, which was brutally bad against the Ravens.

13. Bengals (1-3)

The sluggish Bengals need a timeout from the top 10 until they straighten out.

14. Texans (2-2)

The Texans made the biggest leap this week, up from No. 25, thanks to Stroud.

15. Buccaneers (3-1)

After beating up the Saints, the Bucs are the early favorite in the NFC South.

16. Packers (2-2)

They trailed by double digits against the Lions nearly the entire game.

17. Rams (2-2)

The Rams are a dark horse to make the playoffs if Matt Stafford stays healthy.

18. Commanders (2-2)

Losing in overtime at the Eagles is far better than anything the Bears have done.

19. Titans (2-2)

Everyone in the AFC South is 2-2, and the Titans haven’t played a divisional game.

20. Colts (2-2)

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has a long way to go, but his potential is unmistakable.

21. Saints (2-2)

The Saints are 18-20 with an 88.9 collective passer rating since Drew Brees retired.

22. Falcons (2-2)

Rookie Bijan Robinson is fifth in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in rushing.

23. Steelers (2-2)

Kenny Pickett is 29th in passer rating at 76.3, right where he was last season.

24. Jets (1-3)

Without Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, mediocrity is the Jets’ ceiling.

25. Patriots (1-3)

The Cowboys handed Bill Belichick the most lopsided loss of his career.

26. Giants (1-3)

It’s been clear for a while: They’re going nowhere with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

27. Raiders (1-3)

The Raiders started fourth-round pick Aiden O’Connell at quarterback in their loss to the Chargers.

28. Cardinals (1-3)

They’ve been in reach in the fourth quarter in every game they’ve played.

29. Vikings (1-3)

They’re bad, but almost certainly will be favored at Soldier Field next week.

30. Broncos (1-3)

Sean Payton actually told his team don’t over-celebrate beating the Bears.

31. Panthers (0-4)

These last two spots are reserved for teams who lose at home to winless opponents.

32. Bears (0-4)

Their 14 consecutive losses tie them for the 19th-longest losing streak in NFL history.

