Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Luke Getsy: Bears ‘liked the call’ on fourth-and-1

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy stood by his fourth-and-1 call that was stuffed with the game tied and about three minutes to play in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Getsy called a read-option in which quarterback Justin Fields took a shotgun snap, read the right defensive end and decided to hand the ball off to running back Khalil Herbert. Herbert was stopped after rookie right tackle Darnell Wright missed a block.

“Like (coach Matt Eberflus) said the other day, we liked the call,” Getsy said Tuesday. “We didn’t obviously execute it, necessarily. But we knew how they were gonna line up. We had the right call. Justin made the right decision with his decision. We just didn’t get it done.”

Fields was “for sure” comfortable with the play, too, Getsy said.

“That was the fourth time we ran that play probably, third time, a similar-type play,” he said. “So the execution, the alignments, the angles, everything was exactly the way we wanted it.”

