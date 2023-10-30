Bears QB Justin Fields still out; Tyson Bagent to start vs. Saints

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will start Sunday’s game against the Saints, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.

Starter Justin Fields remains “week-to-week” and is “progressing,” Eberflus said Monday. Fields dislocated his right thumb when he was sacked by the Vikings in the third quarter of their Week 6 game. He did not throw in either of the two weeks following the game.

Fields traveled with the Bears to SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, even taking part in the pregame coin toss. Wearing sunglasses indoors and at night, Fields helped Bagent from the bench.

In two-and-a-half games replacing Fields, Bagent is 56-for-80 for 477 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 73.8 passer rating. He’s run for two scores. The Bears have gone 1-1 in games that he started, including Sunday night’s 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Bagent didn’t tip his hand Sunday night when asked what he knew about his role going forward.

“It’s nothing for me to figure out — that’s out of my control,” he said. “I’m going to attack the week the same way I always do. Everything stays the same.”

