The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Week 9 NFL power rankings: Who’s poised to challenge elite contenders?

The Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Cowboys and Bills are in the next tier. Bet on Roquan Smith, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to make a run.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Roquan Smith at a press conference.

Roquam Smith looks like he’s having another All-Pro season.

Kin Cheung/AP

None of the NFL powerhouses have looked like themselves lately. The Eagles have managed to keep winning, but had some close calls. The Chiefs managed just nine points in a loss to the Broncos. The 49ers have lost three in a row.

Those three have the best rosters in the NFL and are likely to be among the last teams standing in the playoffs, but their rough patches raise the question of whether a team from the next tier can wedge itself into the Super Bowl conversation.

The Ravens, Dolphins, Lions and Cowboys have just two losses each, and the 5-3 Bills have a league-best plus-86 point differential. They all have a strength that could get them there.

The Ravens are No. 1 in scoring defense, followed by the Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys, and that typically translates well to the playoffs.

The Dolphins have the top offense at 33.9 points per game, nearly a touchdown better than the Cowboys at No. 2, and an MVP candidate in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Their defense has been shaky, though. They’re barely ahead of the Bears in points allowed at 25.5 per game.

The Lions put everyone on notice by beating the Chiefs in the season opener and still have five games left in the NFC North — all of which could be wins.

They’ll all get their shots at the heavyweights, starting with the Dolphins playing the Chiefs in Germany and the Cowboys visiting the Eagles for their first matchup Sunday.

The best bet is the Ravens, who not only have that elite defense but a former MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson. They’re loaded with stars, including ex-Bear Roquan Smith, and experience.

— Maybe Aaron Rodgers’ talk about returning from a torn Achilles this season is just wishful thinking, but the Jets seem to be taking it seriously. And they’re giving him something worth coming back to: They’ve stayed in it at 4-3 and have the No. 8 defense.

— Remember Joe Burrow? He looks back to normal, and so do the Bengals. If he can keep it going against the Bills on Sunday, watch out.

— The Saints are just 4-4 but are tied with the Falcons for the NFC South lead. They host the Bears and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent this week and figure to make things very difficult for him. They’ve held opponents to the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL at 73.2. Bagent’s passer rating in three games (two starts) is 73.8.

Here are the power rankings heading into Week 9:

1. Eagles (7-1)
It hasn’t always been pretty, but the NFL’s best roster keeps winning.

2. Chiefs (6-2)
Patrick Mahomes had his second-lowest passer rating ever (59.2) and lost to the Broncos.

3. Ravens (6-2)
The Ravens’ plus-81 point differential is second only to the Bills.

4. Dolphins (6-2)
Vic Fangio has to get their defense clicking for them to contend.

5. 49ers (5-3)
After giving up 58 points the first five weeks, then 72 in the next three.

6. Cowboys (5-2)
They play the Eagles on Sunday and in Week 14 with minimal challenges in between.

7. Lions (6-2)
The Lions have total control of the NFC North with no challenger in sight.

8. Jaguars (6-2)
The Jaguars were the opposite through eight games last season at 2-6.

9. Bills (5-3)
No team gets more pressure than the Bills at 28.8% of opponent pass plays.

10. Seahawks (5-2)
The Seahawks are winning with defense and look like they’re headed to the playoffs.

11. Bengals (4-3)
Burrow has a 111.8 passer rating in his last three games — all victories.

12. Browns (4-3)
They traded three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson and he’s been a wreck.

13. Saints (4-4)
They haven’t beaten anybody good and might not need to in the NFC South.

14. Jets (4-3)
They’ve given up 45 points the last three games and won them all.

15. Chargers (3-4)
Their easy win over the Bears could be the spark they’ve needed.

16. Steelers (4-3)
The Steelers are playing just enough defense to stay afloat.

17. Falcons (4-4)
Changing quarterbacks might not make much difference as the Falcons struggle.

18. Texans (3-4)
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has slowed down after a hot start.

19. Buccaneers (3-4)
They’ve lost three in a row and slipped to third in the NFC South.

20. Titans (3-4)
Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdown passes in his debut.

21. Rams (3-5)
The Rams are 8-17 since winning the Super Bowl. Well worth it nonetheless.

22. Commanders (3-5)
This team is classically mediocre and has been for a long time.

23. Broncos (3-5)
Sean Payton, Russell Wilson might be straightening the Broncos out.

24. Colts (3-5)
Gardner Minshew is 3-13 as a starter the last four seasons.

25. Vikings (4-4)
It’s going to be a freefall after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles.

26. Packers (2-5)
They’re 1-5 with a minus-34 point differential since beating the Bears in the opener.

27. Raiders (3-5)
Very little about this team looks promising for the future.

28. Patriots (2-6)
Is Bill Belichick really going to tank for a top draft pick?

29. Giants (2-6)
It’s been a total plunge for the Giants after making the playoffs last season.

30. Bears (2-6)
Their 2-6 start is their worst since 2016, when they began 2-9.

31. Panthers (1-6)
The Bears get Carolina’s first-round pick and need to knock them back to the bottom.

32. Cardinals (1-7)
They could win a few games once Kyler Murray comes back.

