Thursday, October 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ inactives vs. Commanders: S Jaquan Brisker playing despite hamstring injury

Brisker was listed as questionable after hurting his hamstring in practice Wednesday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.

The Bears hoped Brisker would be available,, especially with Eddie Jackson out.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LANDOVER, Md. — The Bears’ secondary is in rough shape Thursday against the Commanders.

But at least they’ll have safety Jaquan Brisker.

They already were down three starters in safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and Kyler Gordon (hand), then Brisker hurt his hamstring during practice Wednesday. That prompted the Bears to list him as questionable on their injury report.

Josh Blackwell normally would be Gordon’s backup, but he’s also on IR.

The good news for the Bears is they activated left guard Teven Jenkins from injured reserve. He missed the first four games because of a calf injury he suffered in August.

The Bears cut No. 3 quarterback Nathan Peterman to make room for Jenkins, so their only quarterbacks available against the Commanders are starter Justin Fields and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.

Teams can designate an emergency third quarterback without making him active on game day thanks to a rule change this season.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

WR Chase Claypool
RB D’Onta Foreman
OL Aviante Collins

CB Jaylon Johnson
S Eddie Jackson
S Duron Harmon

