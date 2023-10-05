Bears GM Ryan Poles: WR Chase Claypool ‘didn’t work out’

LANDOVER, Md. — Bears general manager Ryan Poles is talking about Chase Claypool’s time with the team in the past tense.

In an appearance on the team’s official pregame show on ESPN 1000 on Thursday night, Poles defended the process that went into perhaps his worst move: trading a second-round pick to the Steelers last year for the mercurial wide receiver.

The Bears made him inactive Sunday — his declaration that the team wasn’t using him properly was the latest in a series of actions the Bears disapproved of — and then told him not to come to Halas Hall this week.

“You’re always disappointed in the situation, and it’s definitely something I take ownership of,” he said. “Last year in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help (quarterback) Justin (Fields) take the next step. The right thought process was there and I feel comfortable with that.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out. And we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level.”

Poles said the Bears are taking their next move “day by day,” but they’re almost certain to trade or waive Claypool, who had 18 catches for 191 yards in 10 games with the team.

