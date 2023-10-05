Justin Fields, DJ Moore lead Bears to 27-3 lead over Commanders at halftime

LANDOVER, Md. — The Bears were still saying fairly recently that getting the ball to wide receiver DJ Moore isn’t as simple as it sounds.

They seem to have figured it out, and it’s a big reason they have a 27-3 lead on the Commanders at halftime. Moore topped 100 yards before the end of the first quarter and closed the first half with five catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s been a huge boost to quarterback Justin Fields, who led scoring drives on the Bears’ first five possessions — first time they’ve done that since 2013 — and has completed 12 of 20 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers for a 131.0 passer rating.

The Bears had a big lead last week, of course, and it fell apart in the fourth quarter. They led the Broncos 28-7 late in the third before losing 31-28 in the final minutes.

Fields posted a 132.7 passer rating in that game on 2828-of-35 passing, 335 yards and four touchdown passes, but late in the game lost a fumble for a touchdown and threw an interception.