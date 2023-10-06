The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus pays tribute to Dick Butkus — ‘one of my idols’

Among the current players, rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott felt the impact of Butkus’ passing more than most. His father told him all about Butkus’ legend before Tyler ever became a Bear. “I was watching highlights of him when I was eight years old.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus pays tribute to Dick Butkus — ‘one of my idols’
merlin_116411576.jpg

Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, who passed away Thursday at 80, attended the season opener against the Packers on Sept. 10.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears legend Dick Butkus was the personification of Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle, so the Bears’ head coach, who is not prone to emotion, personally felt the impact of Butkus’ passing Thursday.

Eberflus was a linebacker at Toledo, a linebackers coach with the Browns and Cowboys and as head coach of the Bears has a fine appreciation for the impact Butkus had on the organization. 

“My condolences to the Butkus family. My deepest sympathies to them,” Eberflus said after the Bears beat the Commanders 40-20 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. “I had several chances to visit with Dick during the time that I’ve been here and it’s always great talking to him, because he was one of my idols growing up, being a linebacker, and we had some good talks about reading keys and a lot of different things.” 

Bears player such as DJ Moore and DeMarcus Walker tweeted sentiments in honor of Butkus after Thursday night’s game. Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott felt the impact of Butkus’ passing more than most. His father told him all about Butkus’ legend before Tyler ever became a Bear. 

“I found out right before the game — it kind of took me by shock,” Scott said. “The first thing that came to my mind was my dad. I remember him telling me when he was young that [Butkus] was his favorite player growing up. 

“That was one of the first guys he showed me highlights of — it was ‘Dick Butkus. He’s the greatest linebacker to ever live., He was so ferocious. He talks about how mean he was. He said, ‘When I played, I wanted to be like Dick Butkus.’

“[Butkus] was so old-school. So angry, He’s just so mean and nasty. You don’t see that type of mentality … in today’s game. He’s a legend for sure. He’s definitely one of my favorite players, even though I didn’t see him play.” 

Jenkins’ successful return

Teven Jenkins played 37 snaps at left guard after missing the first four games with a calf injury. He did not allow a sack or a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I felt great,” Jenkins said. “I haven’t hit anybody in six weeks. So I was really yearning to go back out there and get to hit somebody [who’s] not on our team. It felt good to do that, because the last time I was hitting people was in Indy [at crossover training camp practices on Aug. 16-17.]”

The Bears had planned for Jenkins to rotate at left guard every two series. But he was pressed into extra duty after center Lucas Patrick left in the second quarter — with Cody Whitehair moving from left guard to center. 

Backfield in motion 

The Bears were down to fullback Khari Blasingame in their backfield against the Commanders after Khalil Herbert (leg), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) were injured against the Commanders. 

Herbert said “I’ll be OK.” after the game. But Eberflus was uncertain about Herbert’s status Friday. “We’ve got to see it when he’s in here with the doctors,” Eberflus said. “We don’t have an answer yet.” 

The Bears figure got activate D’Onta Foreman against the Vikings if Herbert or Johnson can’t play. Wide receiver Velus Jones could help out in the backfield as well. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three things Bears coach Matt Eberflus needs to fix during ‘mini-bye’
DJ Moore’s historic night a boon to Bears, Justin Fields
Bears cut to the Chase — Claypool traded to Dolphins
Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins, get ’25 pick swap
Halas Intrigue podcast: Win 1, and No. 51
Bears grades: Dunces no more
The Latest
People mingle inside after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple in River West, Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, 2023.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s temporary casino at Medinah Temple nets $6.7 million and 80,000 visitors in first few weeks
Figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board suggest the city’s first casino could fall behind initial city revenue projections this year — but they also hint at why it could become the most popular in the state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
GettyImages_1618554040.jpg
Sports
WNBA Final features epic showdown most media can’t wait to ignore
But don’t blame the WNBA, don’t blame the players, don’t blame the players for being women. Blame us, blame society, blame sports and the people who are in charge of making sure sports have become essential to our life’s existence.
By Scoop Jackson
 
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Columnists
Dianne Feinstein, Geraldine Ferraro, Walter Mondale and a scoop that could have been
Democratic presidential contender Mondale had chosen as his 1984 running mate a woman who would make history as the nation’s first female veep choice. But who would it be?
By Michael Sneed
 
When asked last week about how migrants could possibly be housed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here at last month’s Clinton Global Initiative, said, “This is a challenge I think the city has been facing since the beginning. You know, we don’t do city planning at the state level. This is, you know, a question best directed at the city.”
Columnists
Migrant crisis demands more leadership by Gov. Pritzker
What the City of Chicago has actually done is floated a lot of ideas, but not implemented them and flailed all along the way, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Savanna co-owner/chef Enrique Calderon (left) and co-owner Luis Calderon are participating in this year’s Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks celebrates diverse Latino cuisine while providing key resources for eateries
Participating restaurants for the two-week event pay no entry fee, and organizers provide marketing education and public relations support for participants.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 