Matt Eberflus pays tribute to Dick Butkus — ‘one of my idols’

Bears legend Dick Butkus was the personification of Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle, so the Bears’ head coach, who is not prone to emotion, personally felt the impact of Butkus’ passing Thursday.

Eberflus was a linebacker at Toledo, a linebackers coach with the Browns and Cowboys and as head coach of the Bears has a fine appreciation for the impact Butkus had on the organization.

“My condolences to the Butkus family. My deepest sympathies to them,” Eberflus said after the Bears beat the Commanders 40-20 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. “I had several chances to visit with Dick during the time that I’ve been here and it’s always great talking to him, because he was one of my idols growing up, being a linebacker, and we had some good talks about reading keys and a lot of different things.”

Bears player such as DJ Moore and DeMarcus Walker tweeted sentiments in honor of Butkus after Thursday night’s game. Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott felt the impact of Butkus’ passing more than most. His father told him all about Butkus’ legend before Tyler ever became a Bear.

“I found out right before the game — it kind of took me by shock,” Scott said. “The first thing that came to my mind was my dad. I remember him telling me when he was young that [Butkus] was his favorite player growing up.

“That was one of the first guys he showed me highlights of — it was ‘Dick Butkus. He’s the greatest linebacker to ever live., He was so ferocious. He talks about how mean he was. He said, ‘When I played, I wanted to be like Dick Butkus.’

“[Butkus] was so old-school. So angry, He’s just so mean and nasty. You don’t see that type of mentality … in today’s game. He’s a legend for sure. He’s definitely one of my favorite players, even though I didn’t see him play.”

Jenkins’ successful return

Teven Jenkins played 37 snaps at left guard after missing the first four games with a calf injury. He did not allow a sack or a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I felt great,” Jenkins said. “I haven’t hit anybody in six weeks. So I was really yearning to go back out there and get to hit somebody [who’s] not on our team. It felt good to do that, because the last time I was hitting people was in Indy [at crossover training camp practices on Aug. 16-17.]”

The Bears had planned for Jenkins to rotate at left guard every two series. But he was pressed into extra duty after center Lucas Patrick left in the second quarter — with Cody Whitehair moving from left guard to center.

Backfield in motion

The Bears were down to fullback Khari Blasingame in their backfield against the Commanders after Khalil Herbert (leg), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) were injured against the Commanders.

Herbert said “I’ll be OK.” after the game. But Eberflus was uncertain about Herbert’s status Friday. “We’ve got to see it when he’s in here with the doctors,” Eberflus said. “We don’t have an answer yet.”

The Bears figure got activate D’Onta Foreman against the Vikings if Herbert or Johnson can’t play. Wide receiver Velus Jones could help out in the backfield as well.