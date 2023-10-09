Bears CB Kyler Gordon returning to practice

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon took his first step toward returning from injured reserve Monday when the team cleared him to return to practice.

Gordon, who broke his hand on the season opener against the Packers, can play in Sunday’s game against the Vikings — but would have to be activated off IR first.

The Bears also cleared center Doug Kramer to return to practice. He was put on IR at the start of the season.

The Bears made a frenzy of moves Monday morning. They signed running back Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins practice squad to provide depth with Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer all hurt Thursday. Evans knows the playbook; he was on the Bears’ roster last year.

The Bears also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the practice squad after cutting him Thursday afternoon.

To make room, the team cut defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre from the practice squad.

