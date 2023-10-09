Bears’ Matt Eberflus considers hiring defensive analyst, but Rod Marinelli is out

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants to add a senior defensive analyst to fill the staff vacancy left by former defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation.

Eberflus specified Monday he’s looking for someone who would specialize in advance scouting. That analyst would spend the game week preparing for the team’s following opponent.

“Just to get another set of eyes for advancing for us in that,” Eberflus said. “I don’t have names. I don’t have a timetable for that right now at this time. But that will be coming shortly.”

One of the most logical candidates would be former Bears assistant Rod Marinelli, who was with Eberflus on the Cowboys from 2013 through ‘17. They remain close, but Marinelli, 74, retired after the 2021 season.

“He’s very comfortable in retirement,” Eberflus said. “He’s out in Vegas right now. We talk weekly though for sure.”

The Bears are 30th in the NFL in points allowed at 31.4 per game.

