Monday, October 9, 2023
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Teven Jenkins had to ‘knock a little rust off’

Eberflus was non-committal Monday when asked if the Bears would continue to platoon Teven Jenkins at left guard

By  Patrick Finley
   
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Bears guard Teven Jenkins blocks against the Vikings.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was non-committal Monday when asked if the Bears would continue to platoon Teven Jenkins at left guard. In his first game off the injured list since hurting his calf in the preseason, Jenkins played 58% of the Bears’ snaps Thursday against the Commanders.

It likely would have been less if Cody Whitehair didn’t have to move to center to replace the concussed Lucas Patrick. Ja’Tyre Carter was the third Bears player to play left guard in the game, appearing in 17% of the team’s plays.

“You’ve got to knock a little rust off,” Eberflus said of Jenkins. “There was certainly that part of it, but he did a really good job in there, and there’s certainly a good player in there. He gives us a lot of size in there and a lot of lean mass to hold the pocket firm inside there. And again, the offensive line did a remarkable job of doing that.”

This and that

• The Bears signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to their practice squad after cutting him from their active roster Thursday. The team has parted with Peterman three times dating to cut day at the end of training camp. Tyson Bagent’s emergence has made Peterman their No. 3 quarterback.

Doug Kramer, the second-year center from Illinois and Hindsale Central, was cleared to return to practice as he tries to come off injured reserve. He went on IR with an undisclosed injury at the start of the regular season. He has three weeks to be put on the active roster.

• Defensive end Deslin Alexandre was cut from the practice squad.

• The Bears’ team flag at the entrance to Halas Hall was lowered to half staff in honor of Dick Butkus, who died Thursday.

