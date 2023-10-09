Bears RB D’Onta Foreman could get his chance after all

The Bears were disappointed enough with D’Onta Foreman that they made him inactive the last four weeks despite giving the running back a one-year, $2 million deal in March.

But he might be their best hope the Bears have Sunday. Khalil Herbert figures to miss the game because of an ankle injury, Roschon Johnson is concussion protocol and Travis Homer hurt his hamstring Thursday.

Foreman’s a pretty good fourth option. From Week 7 on last season, he had 877 rushing yards for the Panthers. Only Josh Jacobs — last year’s rushing leader — and Derrick Henry had more yards during that span. Only Jacobs, Henry and Nick Chubb had more carries than Foreman’s 191.

Foreman has been treated like the Bears’ backup since the preseason, when Khalil Herbert got to sit for the Colts game while Foreman played.

The Bears want Foreman to be himself this week, head coach Eberflus said Monday.

“He’s a really good downhill runner,” Eberflus said. “He’s a physical player. And just that. Just what we saw last year on tape. We want to see that during practice and that during the games. And then, being consistent.”

The Bears signed Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins’ practice squad. His familiarity with Luke Getsy’s offense — Evans played for the Bears last year — should help the transition. The playbook isn’t exactly the same, though, Evans said.

“Year-to-year, teams grow,” he said. “Teams are different. Nothing is ever the same.”

