The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

No such thing as a bad win to struggling Bears, but ...

The Bears need a truer test to confirm their belief they’re close to a breakthrough. And that will come against the Lions on Nov. 19 at Ford Field. The momentum they feel means nothing if they can’t turn it into a credible — if not winning — performance against a playoff contender.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE No such thing as a bad win to struggling Bears, but ...
merlin_117249153.jpg

Bears kicker Cairo Santos celebrates with teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal in a 16-13 victory over the Panthers on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Quinn Harris, Getty

The Bears weren’t apologizing for barely beating a 1-7 team that was playing on the road on a short week with a rookie quarterback and a shaky offensive line Thursday night. 

“It’s hard to win in this league,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said after the Bears squeezed out a 16-13 victory over the Panthers at Soldier Field. “Every team is good. Every team is talented. So, anytime you can do that, it’s a win. A win is a win. This is a big-time win, just for our mental [confidence] and to show that we’re going in the right direction.” 

We’ll see about that. The Bears have been here before, most recently after beating the Raiders 30-12 at Soldier Field. That was a third consecutive strong performance by the defense, with two interceptions, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s pick-6. 

But when they played better teams — not even great teams, just better teams — the Bears lost to the Chargers, 30-13 and the Saints 24-17. 

So there’s still much to prove, but any win is a chance to accentuate the positive. The Bears’ defense held the Panthers to six points, 213 total yards and 3.7 yards per play. The Bears sacked Bryce Young three times and had nine quarterback hits — three each by defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive tackle Justin Jones. 

And, regardless of the opponent, they won a close one — by coming through with key plays on offense and defense in the fourth quarter.

When the Panthers were driving for a tying field goal or potential winning touchdown — with a first down at the Bears’ 41-yard line with 1:54 left — the Bears forced Young into three consecutive incompletions, including linebacker Jack Sanborn’s near interception on third down. That forced the Panthers to settle for Eddy Pineiro’s 59-yard field goal attempt with 1:40 left that was well short of the crossbar. 

And after a conservative approach to get them in position to win, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy turned a bit daring to seal the game on the ensuing possession. On third-and-seven from the Panthers 48 with 1:26 to go, quarterback Tyson Bagent threw an eight-yard completion to Darnell Mooney for a game-clinching first down. Had the pass been incomplete, the Bear would have been punting with about 1:20 to go. 

“We liked the play call,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “Really good play call by Luke. Excellent execution by the o-line, the entire offense and Mooney on the catch and Bagent on the throw.” 

No matter the opponent, the value of winning close games can’t be underestimated in the parity-wracked NFL. The Bears were 0-3 in one-score games this season and had lost 10 consecutive one-score games since beating the Texans 23-20 in Week 3 last season. 

“I feel like we’ve been searching for one of these close games where you can pull it off. Good teams find a way to get it done,” Edwards said. “We’ve been talking about willing this [team] to win and I felt like we did that. 

“It wasn’t always pretty. That’s football. That’s the NFL. It’s never going to be exactly how you want it to be. But I thought we did a great job of staying together and believing in one another and finding a way to win.” 

That’s all well and good, but now the Bears need a truer test to confirm their belief that they’re close to a breakthrough. And that opportunity will come against the 6-2 Lions on Nov. 19 at Ford Field. The momentum they feel means nothing if they can’t turn it into a credible — if not winning — performance against a playoff contender. 

“Just keep building,” safety Jaquan Brisker said of the Bears’ mindset after beating the lowly Panthers. “Like I said to the players, we didn’t do anything yet. We have to keep going up, keep staying focused and stay together. As long as we do that, we’ll be good.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win a snoozer
Bears WR DJ Moore on 2 pass-interference calls against him: ‘Maybe we need other refs’
Three takeaways from Panthers-Bears
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
Bears’ 16-13 squeaker good for 2024 draft, but it leaves little else to celebrate
The Latest
Sandhill cranes in flight northwest of Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area and souheast of the power plant in Wheatfield, Indiana. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Early trip to see sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski raises questions
An early trip to see sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana raised questions, especially related to what is becoming the nation’s largest solar farm.
By Dale Bowman
 
Morris’s Jack Wheeler (27) shows a little swagger after scoring a 70-yard touchdown as he celebrates with A.J. Zweeres (1).
High School Football
Previewing the top high school football state quarterfinals
A look at five of this weekend’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
The sun reflects off a small pond surrounded by green, orange and yellow trees.
Outdoors
Side trip on way to viewing sandhill cranes: The whimsy of Gabis Arboretum
Gabis Arboretum in Valparaiso makes a good side on the way to viewing sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana.
By Dale Bowman
 
Purdue v Michigan
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: The signs say Michigan beats Penn State in the game of Week 11
Picks for Wolverines-Nittany Lions plus Indiana-Illinois, Alabama-Kentucky, Northwestern-Wisconsin, Ole Miss-Georgia and more.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
25-year-old man charged in fatal Douglas shooting
Quntin Buchanan is accused of killing Jeremiah Pruckler, 20, Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of South State Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Media Wire
 