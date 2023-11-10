Bears excited about RB D’Onta Foreman’s progress

D’Onta Foreman spent all Thursday thinking about the Panthers, and how they let him sign elsewhere despite rushing for 914 yards in place of Christian McCaffrey last year.

“It was kinda hot, really, all day,” he said. “When the game came, I had to calm down and understand it was just another game, and go out there and play my game and not try to do too much, and stay in the moment.”

Despite twisting his ankle in the first half — he needed new cleats to make the pain feel better — Foreman finished with 21 carries for 80 yards and the Bears’ only touchdown, a four-yarder, in their 16-13. In five games since taking over for an injured Khalil Herbert, he’s averaged 16 carries and 70.2 rushing yards per game.

“We’re certainly excited where Foreman is,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “Foreman’s done a really good job of coming in and progressing and improving every single week. His first outing was just OK. He’s gotten better and better and better. We’re really pleased where he is.”

Herbert wasn’t put on the active roster Thursday after practicing all week as he works his way back from an ankle injury. He practiced on Monday, opening a 21-day window during which he could return.

“Just needed more time,” Eberflus said. “We’ll assess all those guys this week and see where they are.”

No Velus

One game after he was flagged for a facemask penalty while covering a punt, receiver Velus Jones was a healthy scratch.

Jones hasn’t been a weapon this season, catching three passes for nine yards and running four times for 22. He’s been a solid kick returner, averaging 27.2 yards, per has only brought out six kicks.

“If somebody sits down because of penalty or inconsistent play and somebody comes up because they are more consistent, that’s where it is,” Eberflus said. “We are always going to make the best decision for our roster to win the game.”

Rookie Tyler Scott returned kicks in Jones’ place.

This and that

• The Bears won for the first time in orange helmets and orange jerseys Thursday. They’d been 0-3, losing to the Commanders and Cowboys last season and the Bucs in Week 2.

• Two days after cutting him, the Bears put cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. back on the practice squad.

