Monday, November 13, 2023
Bears’ offensive line should have guard surplus when Nate Davis returns

Usually the Bears have too few offensive linemen. But when Davis comes back, they’ll have three quality guards for two spots.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Nate Davis being helped to the sideline after getting hurt.

Davis suffered a sprained ankle Oct. 15 against the Vikings.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ offensive line has played better lately and could get even more help with the return of right guard Nate Davis, who has missed four games with a sprained ankle. Coach Matt Eberflus has not said whether Davis, the highest-paid offensive lineman on the team, will be back against the Lions on Sunday.

When he returns, though, the Bears have a tough decision to make. They moved Teven Jenkins from left guard to right guard to replace Davis and have been playing Cody Whitehair at left guard with Lucas Patrick at center.

Davis has played right guard his entire career, and Whitehair has only played left guard and center, but Eberflus said he thought those two and Jenkins could play guard on either side. Jenkins has worked at every position but center during his short career.

“The combinations are gonna be a discussion that we have to have, for sure. Nate’s a good player. Cody’s a good player. Teven’s a good player. So it’s a good problem to have. We’ll look at it and put out best five out there that we’re gonna put out there for the Lions.”

The one thing they almost certainly won’t do is move Whitehair back to center. They tried that, but shifted him back to guard after too many errant snaps.

