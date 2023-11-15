The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

When Nate Davis comes back, Bears vet Cody Whitehair will head to bench

Davis was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders

Bears coach Matt Eberflus greets guard Nate Davis.

Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Bears will solve their offensive-line glut by benching their longest-tenured player.

When Nate Davis recovers from a high ankle sprain — after practicing in full Wednesday, it’s likely to be Sunday in Detroit — he’ll go back to right guard, the only position he has played with the Bears. Teven Jenkins, who took his place, will move back to left guard. Cody Whitehair, who has been playing left guard the last four weeks, will head to the bench.

Coach Matt Eberflus said keeping Davis at right guard and moving Jenkins to the left was a case of putting both at their more natural positions.

The Bears planned for Whitehair to play center this year but that was scuttled by preseason injuries across the line. When he played the position against the Vikings last month, a series of erratic snaps got him replaced by Lucas Patrick.

Eberflus said that Whitehair, who is fifth among the team’s offensive linemen with three penalties, has “had a great long career and is still going to continue to help us as we go.” He won’t share snaps with Davis — the Bears anticipate Davis to be in good-enough condition to play the full game.

Edmunds out, RBs limited

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds remains out with a knee injury, while running back D’Onta Foreman was limited with injuries to his ankle and shin.

Running back Khalil Herbert, who is working his way off injured reserve, was limited with an ankle problem. The Bears have until the end of next week to take Herbert off IR.

Eberflus said Foreman, who was hurt in last Thursday night’s victory against the Panthers but returned to finish the game, was progressing well.

“We like where he is, for sure,” he said.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, who took Edmunds’ place in the middle the last two weeks, was limited with an ankle injury.

A new one

Tight end Cole Kmet was raised a Bears fan in the Chicago suburbs. Asked whether it was strange to see the Lions at the top of the NFC North, he had to agree that it was.

“It is — I don’t know if I can lie about that,” he said. “No, it is. But it’s cool to see, honestly — I mean, to see a team, how it’s transformed itself over the past couple of years. I know some dudes over there. They’re loving the culture over there and what they’ve got going.

“You look at it, they’re one of the top teams in the NFL right now. It’s a good opportunity for us to go out this week and finally stack two wins in a row here and kind of get something going.”

Before rallying in the second half of last year to finish second in the division, the Lions ended in last place in four consecutive years. The Bears haven’t won two games in a row in the Matt Eberflus era.

This and that

The Bears’ “Monday Night Football” game Nov. 27 in Minnesota will remain that way — the NFL’s 12-day window to flex out of “MNF” games came and went. The league didn’t have better options, given that three Thanksgiving games and one Black Friday contest were already locked in. The Steelers-Bengals and Jaguars-Texans matchups would have been attractive replacements for the game but for one detail — the Bengals play the Jaguars on “MNF” the following week.

• Cornerback Terrell Smith (mononucleosis) and fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) both returned to practice and participated in full.

• Two Lions didn’t practice: defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and guard Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle).

