Thursday, November 16, 2023
Bears coordinator Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields is ‘locked in’

After missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb, Fields will start Sunday against the Lions. The challenge for Getsy is figuring out exactly what Fields is capable of doing — and what, if anything, his thumb injury will limit.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields jogs on the field Thursday night.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is ready to go, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday.

“He’s been locked in mentally this whole time, especially the last two weeks because there was a chance [he’d play],” he said. “So, that part of it has been good. I think that part of it has been pretty smooth. Getting back on the grass is the important part.”

After missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb, Fields will start Sunday against the Lions. The challenge for Getsy is figuring out exactly what Fields is capable of doing — and what, if anything, his thumb injury will limit.

“We’ve had a couple chances to do that and we’re still going through that to see how far he can take everything,” Getsy said. “The [practice] reps are important and just making sure he feels comfortable and ready to rock and roll is really the most important thing.

“I think as far as what’s going on in our offense, he’s got that stuff down pretty good. So that part of it, we feel pretty good about it.”

